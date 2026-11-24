MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 24 (IANS) A bipartisan coalition of 32 US states and the District of Columbia has urged the Supreme Court to uphold a civil contempt finding against Apple in its dispute with Epic Games, arguing that companies must not be allowed to evade court orders by slightly changing their business practices.

The intervention concerns Apple's restrictions on app developers directing customers to payment options outside its own system. The states say weakening enforcement of the court's order could undermine their ability to protect consumers in other competition cases.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced his participation on Monday. The Supreme Court docket records the coalition's brief as submitted on November 20. Oral arguments in Apple's appeal are scheduled for January 11, 2027.

“No matter the individual or the business, complying with court orders is not optional,” Bonta said in his announcement.

The dispute grew out of Epic's 2020 lawsuit challenging Apple's App Store practices. A federal district court found that Apple's restrictions on directing customers to alternative payment methods violated California's Unfair Competition Law and issued an injunction requiring changes.

Such restrictions are known as“anti-steering” rules. In practical terms, they govern whether developers can tell users about other ways to purchase digital goods, potentially at lower prices.

Bonta's office said Apple subsequently imposed fees and restrictions that undermined the relief developers were supposed to receive. The district court held Apple in civil contempt, and the company is challenging the finding at the Supreme Court.

Apple argues that a company cannot be held in contempt unless the court's order clearly prohibits the conduct at issue.

In its Supreme Court brief, Apple says the injunction barred it from prohibiting developers from including buttons, external links and other calls to action in their apps. It argues that the order did not address commissions and that it complied by allowing those links.

The company contends that the lower courts improperly relied on the injunction's broader purpose rather than its specific wording. At a minimum, Apple argues, there was reasonable doubt about whether its conduct was prohibited.

The states reject that interpretation. Their brief argues that competition orders must be read in context and must prevent companies from reproducing the same harmful practices through marginally different methods.

The coalition, led by Utah, includes California, Florida, New York and Texas's neighbouring states Oklahoma and Louisiana, among others. It asks the justices to uphold the contempt finding. Alternatively, if the Supreme Court changes the applicable legal standard, the states say the case should return to the lower courts for reconsideration.

The filing is an amicus brief - a submission from parties offering arguments to assist the court. It is not a new judgment against Apple.

The Supreme Court agreed in June to review the civil contempt question. Its January hearing will examine the legal standard for enforcing the order, with both Apple and the states arguing that the outcome has implications beyond this dispute.