MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma has remembered veteran actor Dharmendra on his first death anniversary.

He shared an emotional note in memory of the legendary star. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a heartfelt tribute, recalling the memories and moments associated with the actor. He expressed how Dharmendra may have passed away, but his presence would continue to live on in the hearts of people.

Sharing his thoughts, Anil wrote,“Ek baras.. pal mein guzar gaya.. 24 Nov 2025.. aap gaye.. magar dilon se Yadon se kahan jayenge.. @aapkadharam sada hain sada rahenge har dil mein.. we miss u sir.. kitne lamhe kitni batein rah raha ke yadein aati hain aapki.”(“One year has passed in the blink of an eye... November 24, 2025. You may have left us, but how can you ever leave our hearts and memories? @aapkadharam, you are and will always remain in every heart. We miss you, sir. So many moments, so many conversations... your memories keep coming back to us.”)

The filmmaker also shared a video featuring some of Dharmendra's iconic moments from his films, along with glimpses of the veteran actor performing to his popular songs. The video offered a nostalgic glimpse into the actor's memorable screen presence and celebrated his lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Director Anil Sharma shared a long professional association with Dharmendra. He had worked with the veteran actor in several films, including 'Hukumat' (1987), 'Elaan-E-Jung' (1989), 'Farishtay' (1991), 'Tahalka' (1992), and 'Apne' (2007).

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His demise marked the end of an era in Indian cinema. Fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, the actor enjoyed a career spanning several decades and delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Phool Aur Patthar,' and 'Dharam Veer.'