MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Earthquake tremors were felt across several districts of Bihar early Tuesday morning, triggering panic among residents.

People experienced mild shaking in Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and parts of North Bihar and the Seemanchal region. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to local reports, tremors lasting around two to three seconds were felt in Bihar's several districts, including Patna, at approximately 7.05 a.m.

The sudden movement of the ground startled residents, with many checking with neighbours and others to confirm whether an earthquake had occurred.

Apart from the state capital Patna, tremors were reported from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Purnea, Araria, Sheohar, Begusarai and Siwan.

Reports of shaking also came from Sikkim and Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal.

The earthquake's impact was reportedly felt beyond India, with tremors reported in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and parts of China.

Initial media reports put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.4. Preliminary seismic information indicated the epicentre was located at 27.855 degrees north latitude and 87.909 degrees east longitude, at a depth of approximately 20 km.

The reported epicentre was around 315 km northeast of Muzaffarpur, approximately 175 km from Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and about 254 km east of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The tremors were particularly noticeable because they occurred during the early morning hours, when most residents were beginning their daily activities.

People in several localities briefly stepped outside their homes after feeling the ground shaking. The reports of tremors across multiple districts prompted residents to remain alert, although the shaking lasted only a few seconds in several locations.

Authorities had not reported any major damage in Bihar at the time of filing this report.

Further details regarding the earthquake, including its magnitude and seismic parameters, were awaited.