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Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

Like many people, I've had a very non-linear career. I've worked across industries including telecommunications, hair & beauty, and marine electronics, in roles ranging from an Executive Assistant to three Directors, to Wholesale Coordinator and Warehouse Manager.

2026 marks 11 years at GoDaddy in Melbourne, Australia. Before joining, I'd left a workplace where I didn't feel respected or valued. It wasn't an easy environment to be in, nor an easy time. But it taught me exactly what kind of culture I wanted to be part of, and the kind of leader I wanted to be. Coming to GoDaddy was a real turning point.

I started here on reception, after two people took a chance on me because of the potential they saw - and I've never forgotten that. Reception, like a lot of admin roles, is underrated. You're the front and centre of the place, you talk to everyone, you juggle a million things at once, and you're the first person people turn to when something goes wrong. Those skills, built up across my career, are the same ones I rely on every day as a Senior Project Manager.

From reception I moved into Facilities, then into the Registry tech team. I've worked on all sorts of projects across my 11 years. Along the way, I became PRINCE2 (Projects IN Controlled Environments) qualified, and I keep that certification current. But it's those transferable skills that have really carried me from one role to the next.

How do you approach bringing people together when they have different priorities or perspectives?

Consistent, transparent communication, backed by integrity, and making sure everyone's voice is heard. Over-communication is rarely the problem. It's usually under-communication, or communication that isn't clear.

At the start of every project, I take time to get to know the team and key stakeholders: how they work, what they're focused on, what their challenges are, what keeps them up at night, how they like to communicate, etc. People often underestimate the human side of project management. How people work together matters just as much as the delivery itself, especially when there's ambiguity or competing priorities.

Not everyone is comfortable speaking up in meetings or in a busy channel, so it's important to give quieter voices another way in, even if that's just a 1:1 chat. Otherwise you can miss key perspectives or issues that change the direction of the whole project.

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What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

There have been a few I could list here, but the one I'll highlight is Project Unicorn.

It was an 18-month cloud transformation project, moving one of our core customer-facing systems from on-premises and into a multi-region AWS deployment, that ended up bringing in over $25 million in revenue. But honestly, what I remember most is the people. I got to lead 20+ incredibly bright, confident engineers, all with strong opinions (in the best way).

It started as a pilot and quickly turned into a proper project, kicking off just before COVID hit. I'd only just moved into the Registry tech team (though we'd worked together before), and suddenly we were all working from home, on new systems we'd never used, learning new skills on the fly, with lots of stakeholders and plenty of risk. It was a lot!

But we got there together. It's one of the most challenging and rewarding projects I've led, and a real career highlight. The team was incredible, we all learnt so much, and it's still something we talk about today!

How has technology changed the way you manage projects throughout your career?

Like many of us, I'm not a fan of the mundane admin tasks. Anything that saves me from writing minutes is a friend of mine. Tech has also helped in bigger ways, like flagging risks we hadn't thought of so we can get ahead of them early, and connecting the detail of a plan to the big picture.

But the biggest shift for me has been personal. As a neurospicy individual, tech helps me check tone and context, and find the words for things I know but can't always articulate. It's levelled the playing field in a way I didn't expect.

What hasn't changed is that projects are still about people. The less time I spend on admin, the more time I have for the conversations that actually move things forward.

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Are there any resources that you would recommend to others interested in personal development?

Honestly, the best learning I've had has come from people, not books. I strongly believe in the power of mentors and sponsors. I've seen, and experienced myself, brilliant people hold back because they underestimate their value while less qualified people speak with bravado. And I've also seen how one opportunity, one mentor, or one conversation can change the direction of someone's career.

Most of us can point to a time someone made a difference, whether they opened a door, made an introduction, or simply told us we were good enough. That kind of support shouldn't come down to luck. One person backs another, and they back the next. That ripple effect is what keeps us going. There are a number of leaders at GoDaddy I've had the pleasure of working with, and they've had more of an impact than they probably realise!

If you're after something more specific, She Mentors has been a game changer for me. Fun fact: I'm a founding member! I was honoured to receive She Mentors "Mentee of the Year" award last year in 2025 (you can read my story here ) - and in 2022, She Mentors "Biggest Win" award.

A special shout out to GDWIT's Mentoring Program! I've taken part a couple of times and have had the most wonderful mentees (hey there Naryie Vasquez and Ambika Tayal Rao). If you've been thinking about it, as a mentor or mentee, sign up!

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I'm not sure it's a motto exactly, but one of my tattoos is a sparkle on my wrist. It's also the emoji I add to my morning greeting to the team. Think of it as a“sarcastic sparkle” to the world: new day, new curveballs, and that's ok, we'll get through it anyway.

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Other interesting facts about Krys:

I volunteer with Women 4 STEM, an Australian not-for-profit, and have been involved since 2018. I'm the Program Lead for Grad Girls Victoria, their tertiary student program. We just held our 2026 graduation, supporting 300 women & gender-diverse STEM students, our biggest program yet! I have 60 indoor plants. I have a dog named Teddy, he's a Welsh Terrier. We adopted him two years ago. The music I love most is punk, rock and metal. I do love a good gig! I've got 7 coming up in the final two months of 2026. I LOVE mangoes. And cannot stand the taste and texture of eggs, in any form! I was born in Sydney, Australia, grew up on the Gold Coast, and moved to Melbourne in 2013. I'm half Kiwi too (all of my dad's side of the family). I'm a Vans shoes kid all the way. I'm always late to the party when it comes to tv shows and movies! For example, I only just watched Suits & Ted Lasso for the first time this year. When I get the chance, I love to read. My fav is mystery thrillers or true crime. I also enjoy playing sudoku when I can.

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