MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Owner of The Behavior & Learning Collective, She Draws on More Than Two Decades in Special Education to Help School Districts Build Inclusive, Sustainable ProgramsGrandview, Missouri – Stacee Jennings is the Founder and Owner of The Behavior & Learning Collective, where she empowers educational institutions, educators, organizations, and families by translating behavioral science into practical, sustainable strategies that foster inclusive, equitable, and student-centered learning environments. Her career in special education spans more than two decades and reflects a lifelong commitment to supporting individuals with diverse learning needs. A Board Certified Behavior Analyst and Missouri and Kansas Licensed Behavior Analyst, she is a recognized presenter, trainer, and instructional coach. Her areas of focus include professional development, behavior systems, autism support, intensive teaching, functional communication, classroom management, and educator coaching.Stacee's path into the field began with music. She started her collegiate education as a vocal performance major at William Jewell College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in music. Her love of music first inspired her to explore how creative expression could strengthen communication and foster meaningful connections for individuals with autism, a perspective that still shapes her work. Her journey in the field began in 1998 with studies in autism, followed by work in applied behavior analysis starting in 2000 and 2001. She broadened her expertise in early childhood development by earning her Child Development Associate credential in 2005.Stacee went on to complete a master's degree in special education and teaching at the University of Missouri-Kansas City while teaching at Gillis Day School. Between her time at Gillis Day School and North Kansas City Schools, she finished her coursework in Applied Behavior Analysis through Penn State University and, after completing her fieldwork hours, became a Board Certified Behavior Analyst in 2015. She then spent 12 years with North Kansas City Schools, including 10 years as a Teaching and Learning Coach for specialized programs serving students with significant autism and special education support needs. In that role, she led coaching initiatives, developed behavior systems, expanded specialized programming, and delivered professional development that enhanced teacher effectiveness and student independence. She later earned an Education Specialist degree in Teaching and Leading, with an emphasis in Autism and Applied Behavior Analysis, from Northern Kentucky University.Alongside her company, Stacee serves as a part-time Board Certified Behavior Analyst with Blue Gems ABA Therapy. For nearly 12 years, she served as President of the Board of Directors for Paws 4 Autism, where she championed programs that harness the therapeutic impact of service and therapy dogs for individuals with autism, PTSD, and other complex needs. She is a graduate of the PRIOR Program in Nonprofit Management at William Jewell College. She is also a proud member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that advances women's education through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans that help women pursue their academic and professional goals.Stacee attributes her success to a deep passion for helping individuals with autism reach their fullest potential and a commitment to lifelong learning. Through continuous professional development, audiobooks, reflection, and meaningful conversations with colleagues, she works to expand her knowledge. That steady curiosity allows her to bring innovative, evidence-based solutions to the schools, educators, and families she serves.The best career advice Stacee has received is to trust what she knows and then verify it. She has learned to rely on her instincts and the knowledge she has gained through experience while also seeking input from trusted colleagues and experts. She credits that balance of confidence, collaboration, and accountability with helping her lead with integrity and continue growing as a professional. She also recalls a colleague suggesting a rate that left her astonished and then asking how many people kept coming back to her work, a moment that showed her she was worth more than she had realized.For young women entering special education and behavior analysis, Stacee encourages paying attention to the opportunities and signs that resonate with them. She urges them to trust their instincts and to have the confidence to invest in themselves. If they truly believe in their abilities and feel called to pursue a new opportunity, she advises them not to be afraid to take a leap of faith. In her own case, the timing felt right, and choosing to bet on herself opened doors to meaningful growth and new possibilities.Stacee sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as the lack of resources and specialized expertise available to many smaller school districts, educational institutions, and community organizations. These limitations can make it difficult to develop and sustain high-quality special education programs, inclusive practices, and meaningful professional development opportunities. At the same time, she views this gap as a tremendous opportunity to strengthen educator capacity through targeted professional development, coaching, and evidence-based program design. She founded The Behavior & Learning Collective to help bridge that divide. Through her company, Stacee provides guidance, training, and specialized program development support that helps organizations build sustainable systems, empower educators, and improve outcomes for learners with diverse needs.Authenticity is the value that guides everything Stacee does. She believes in showing up as her true self, being honest, and building genuine relationships in both her professional and personal life. Integrity and collaboration are equally important to her, as she works to earn trust through ethical leadership while partnering with others to achieve meaningful outcomes. She is committed to meeting people where they are and breaking down complex concepts into practical, understandable ideas. Above all, she seeks to empower individuals to grow in ways that honor their unique strengths rather than expecting them to fit a predetermined mold.From her early studies in autism to her leadership of The Behavior & Learning Collective, Stacee has devoted her career to making specialized support more accessible and effective. Through her work with school districts, families, and community organizations, Stacee Jennings is helping to build learning environments where every student, regardless of need, has the chance to thrive.Learn More about Stacee Jennings:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Stacee Jennings Turns Behavioral Science Into Practical Autism Support for Educators and Families News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.