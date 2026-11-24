IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Author, Speaker, and Certified Grief Coach Aimee Suyko Builds Community, Resources, and Honest Conversation for Those Learning to Live Again After LossCary, Illinois – Aimee Suyko is an author, speaker, and Certified Grief Coach dedicated to helping others navigate grief, loss, and life after difficult change. Her work grew from a deeply personal place. Following the loss of both of her parents, she began writing as a way to process her own grief. That private writing eventually became In Their Footsteps, an online community that has reached more than 140,000 followers. Through it, she has created a space where people can feel understood in experiences that are often difficult to put into words.As she worked through her own grief, Aimee became a Certified Grief Coach to deepen her understanding of what she was experiencing. What began as something she pursued for herself ultimately gave her the knowledge and tools to better support others living through loss. She has since expanded her work through writing, speaking, coaching, and the creation of practical grief resources. Her debut book, What Remains: Reflections on Losing, Loving, and Learning to Live Again, became an Amazon #1 New Release in both Grief & Bereavement and Emotional Self-Help. Her first book signing for the title was a milestone she never imagined when she first began sharing her writing about grief.Aimee's professional foundation includes a Bachelor of Arts in Business, Management, and Marketing from Carthage College, and she is a member of the Kappa Chi Omega college sorority. Today her areas of focus span grief coaching and bereavement support, emotional resilience and healing, women's empowerment, personal growth and life transitions, caregiving and senior living outreach, and inspirational writing and storytelling. Her work is rooted in talking about grief as it really is and reminds people that life after loss does not require leaving behind the person they love or the life they shared.Aimee attributes her success to learning to trust herself, embracing opportunities even when they feel intimidating, and having the courage to share her story with honesty and vulnerability. She never set out to build a following, nor did she imagine that her grief writing would become what it is today. She simply started writing after losing her parents and stayed authentic to herself and to what she was experiencing. As more people connected with her words and shared their own stories with her, she came to see how powerful it can be when people allow themselves to be vulnerable and let others see who they really are. By staying true to herself and continuing to take chances, she allowed the work to grow naturally into something she could never have planned.The best career advice Aimee has received is that no one has to have everything figured out before starting. Some of the most meaningful opportunities in her life have come from saying yes before she felt completely ready and trusting that she would figure things out along the way. Experience has taught her that growth usually requires taking a chance on oneself, being willing to learn, and refusing to let fear make the decisions.That same outlook shapes her advice to young women entering her field. She encourages them to remember that there is no single right way to build a career or create a life they are proud of. Their paths may change many times, and experience that seems unrelated today may turn out to be exactly what prepares them for what comes next. She also urges them to keep learning, ask for help, surround themselves with supportive people, and avoid comparing their timeline with anyone else's.Looking at her field, Aimee sees one of the greatest challenges in how misunderstood grief still is. People who are grieving often feel pressure to be doing better, to move forward, or to return to who they were before their loss. At the same time, she sees a tremendous opportunity to change that. Through writing, education, community, and a greater willingness to talk honestly about grief, she believes people can be helped to feel less alone in what they are experiencing. She values bringing together people who understand each other and creating more places where grief can be shared without needing to be explained or defended.Authenticity, vulnerability, courage, family, and connection guide both Aimee's personal life and her work. Family has always been at the center of who she is, and losing both of her parents changed the way she looks at life, relationships, and the time people have with those they love. She is committed to being true to herself, allowing herself to be vulnerable, and having the courage to keep growing even when life takes her somewhere unexpected. Genuine connection matters deeply to her, and she hopes it comes through in everything she does, both personally and professionally.Aimee's commitment to others extends beyond her coaching practice. She serves as a Board Member of The ECHO Foundation, coaches with Girls on the Run Chicago, and is the founder of She Still Rises. Each of these roles connects to the purpose that runs through her writing and speaking.From private writing through grief to a community of more than 140,000 followers, an Amazon #1 New Release, and a growing coaching and speaking platform, Aimee has turned personal loss into a source of comfort and understanding for many. Her work shows that grief can be met with honesty and that love endures beyond loss. Through her openness and compassion, Aimee Suyko is helping change the way people talk about grief and reminding those who are grieving that they are understood.Learn More about Aimee Suyko:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Aimee Suyko,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Aimee Suyko: Helping People Navigate Grief, Loss, and Life After Difficult Change News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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