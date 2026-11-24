MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of Be Your Bliss LLC and Strategic Operations Consultant Rhonda Gaybor combines more than 25 years of global leadership with practical, accessible approaches to everyday well-being.Wrentham, Massachusetts – Rhonda Gaybor is an entrepreneur, wellness advocate and certified Usui Reiki Master Teacher who spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles at companies including Tripadvisor, Monster Worldwide, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Her career spanned global operations, vendor management, outsourcing, customer experience, change management, loyalty marketing and organizational transformation. Now she is putting that experience to work as the founder of Be Your BLISS, a digital well-being platform built on her belief that well-being should fit into real-life moments.That experience shaped her wellness work in a very personal way. Years in high-pressure executive environments, along with changes in her own health, showed Rhonda that lasting performance requires attention to the whole person, not only on meeting professional demands. Today, she applies the same skills that defined her leadership career (understanding complex challenges, navigating change, building strong relationships and developing sustainable solutions) to helping people care for themselves. She also consults, advising organizations on operating strategy, vendor management and customer experience.In the wellness industry, Rhonda sees one central challenge: every person has unique physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs. She believes everyday wellness should be customized, not a one-size-fits-all program that busy people cannot sustain. She also works to clear up common misconceptions about energy work and to make wellness more inclusive and accessible. As Rhonda puts it,“Inclusion isn't just 'Who is in the room?' but 'Whose experience or perspective is missing from the conversation we're having?'”The Be Your BLISSApp is where that philosophy comes to life. Designed for busy, mentally overloaded people who tend to put everyone else first, it offers practical micro-moments throughout the day that bring calm and clarity and ease tension. Built around three pillars (Discover Your BLISS, Live Your BLISS and Be Your BLISS), the app is meant for hard days and good ones alike, helping people find their own BLISS in real life, one meaningful moment at a time.Some of Rhonda's most rewarding work is with people facing serious medical challenges, such as cancer and complex surgeries, and with people moving through grief. She offers Reiki as complementary support alongside their medical care, creating a calm, supportive space during difficult times. She also shares grounding practices through her app and her writing, including her reflective article Holding Space Through Grief, which explores the value of steady, compassionate presence during difficult seasons.Rhonda credits her life experiences, global travels and above all her late parents for her success. They were generous, hardworking people who led with integrity, and their example shaped her values, her work ethic and the way she treats others. She also inherited her mother's talent for storytelling, which guides how she connects with people. That gift has inspired her to write a children's book based on the stories she created and shared with her own children, nieces and nephews when they were young.The best career advice Rhonda received came from a former boss, John Jack, as she was asked to transition from a hotel role into corporate management: if you weren't feeling nervous about a new role, then it would be too comfortable and you would not learn and grow. She has carried that advice into every promotion, new role and challenge since, including her own move from corporate leadership into entrepreneurship. Her advice to young women starting their careers is to know themselves and their values. She encourages them to tune out outside expectations and opinions, stay grounded in their core beliefs, trust themselves and have the confidence to follow their own path, a message she expands on in her article Be You. The Right People Will Find You.Integrity, honesty and communication are the values that matter most to Rhonda. Integrity comes first: doing what is right and staying true to her principles. She views communication as the foundation of strong relationships and successful teams, and she encourages people to ask questions, clarify intentions and share their perspectives openly. Whether she is leading a team or supporting one person, she leads with empathy, mentorship and a holistic mindset.Beyond her professional work, Rhonda supports children's and veterans' nonprofit organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Gary Sinise Foundation, Ben's Long Road to Recovery, Anna's Pals and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.Whether leading global teams or helping someone find a moment of calm, Rhonda begins in the same place: observing, listening, asking questions to understand what is genuinely needed. She has taken what she has learned about people, leadership and sustainable performance and applied it to a new mission, making well-being more accessible in everyday life.Learn More about Rhonda Gaybor:To learn more about Rhonda and Be Your BLISS, visitThrough her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Rhonda Gaybor, Brings Operational Discipline and Compassion to a New Vision of Everyday Well-Being News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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