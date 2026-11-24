MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and prayed for harmony among the people.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru, is remembered for his teachings of equality, compassion, honest living, selfless service and the oneness of humanity. His message of 'Sarbat da Bhala', the welfare of all, continues to hold significance across communities and societies.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 557th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings of equality, compassion, fraternity and selfless service continue to illuminate humanity's path, transcending all barriers of faith, caste and creed."

"May this sacred occasion inspire us to uphold truth, dignity and harmony, and renew our collective commitment to 'Sarbat da Bhala', the welfare of all," he added.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also took to social media and said that the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev will continue to guide the people.

"Heartfelt congratulations to you all on Guru Purab. The life philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, his penance, sacrifice, service, and message of humanity will always guide us," the LoP said in a post on X.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, taking to social media, extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion and said that Guru Nanak Dev's teachings are an inspiration for the people.

"Greetings to everyone on the holy and auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Guru Nanak Dev's life and his teachings are divine inspiration for us all. He taught the world about the value of selfless service and devotion for the betterment of humankind," Venugopal posted on X.