MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa has taken a trip down memory lane as he recalled how he celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti during his childhood in Delhi.

The actor, known for his performances in films such as 'Fashion' and 'Rustom,' shared fond memories of attending a grand Gurpurab procession from the Red Fort to Chandni Chowk, visiting the Gurudwara, and taking part in school celebrations. Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, he also spoke about the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and how he tries to follow them in his everyday life.

Arjan shared,“The first thought that comes to mind when I think of Guru Nanak Jayanti is school times, when we used to attend a huge procession that would go in Delhi from the Red Fort all the way to Chandni Chowk. It used to be a day of going to the Gurudwara, lighting up our house, putting lights in our house," he added, remembering "some kind of function even in school, and of course, the peak winter season in Delhi.”

He also spoke about how Guru Nanak Dev Ji discarded the class system. "He brought people together from different walks of life, different strata of society, rich and poor, from a peasant to a king, on one level," he said. Talking about langar, he added, "Whether you are the top person in the world or just a peasant, everybody sits together on the floor and has a meal together. According to Sikhism, there is complete equality of all human beings."

Sharing what he hopes people learn from Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, Arjan said that embracing his message in its entirety could help create a more positive and progressive society.

“If you practice all these things along with gratitude on an everyday basis, then your mindset automatically gravitates towards his teachings. You don't really have to put in an effort on a special day. Instead, every day becomes a celebration every day becomes a beautiful day for you,” he added.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is remembered for spreading the message of equality, humanity, universal brotherhood, and faith in one God. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, several celebrities took to social media to share their wishes and pay tribute to the revered Sikh Guru.