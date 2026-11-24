India and Sri Lanka Launch Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti 2026

India and Sri Lanka are conducting the 12th edition of their joint military exercise, MITRA SHAKTI 2026, at the Army Training School in Maduru Oya, with troops from both countries undertaking specialised training to strengthen their capabilities in counter-terrorism operations. The exercise, being held from November 13 to 26, focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational coordination between the two armies while preparing them to conduct counter-terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment under a United Nations mandate.

The Indian Army on Monday shared a video of the ongoing exercise, highlighting the joint training activities and tactical drills being undertaken by the participating contingents. "The 12th edition of the India–Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise #MitraShakti2026 is underway at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka, from 13–26 November 2026. Contingents of the #IndianArmy and #SriLankaArmy are training together to enhance joint capabilities for Counter Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The joint training encompasses joint planning, tactical drills and specialised combat skills, including patrolling, ambushes, convoy protection and road block operations in an urban area," it added. Earlier, on November 13, a 170-member Indian Defence Forces contingent departed for Sri Lanka to participate in the exercise. The Indian contingent is drawn primarily from a battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services and the Indian Air Force, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The 14-day training programme includes physical fitness exercises, urban patrolling, vehicle convoy protection, area ambushes, crowd dispersal and combined arms operations against fortified positions. The exercise will culminate in a comprehensive validation exercise, during which both contingents will jointly apply the tactics, techniques and procedures practised during the training. MITRA SHAKTI is an annual bilateral military exercise conducted alternately in India and Sri Lanka. It provides a platform for the two armies to strengthen interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices in counter-terrorism operations.