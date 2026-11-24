Dilip Ghosh Opposes Renaming Proposal for West Bengal State Name

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): Reacting to the proposal to rename West Bengal, State Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the name of the state should not be translated, stating that names are generally not translated elsewhere. Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said the practice of translating names began during British rule and referred to the use of 'India' instead of 'Bharat'.“West Bengal is not a name that should be translated; names are generally not translated anywhere else. It was only in our country that the British began this practice; it was during that same era that 'Bharat' became 'India',” he said.

On the government's promises, the minister claimed that every commitment made in the party's manifesto had been fulfilled. He acknowledged that some measures could not be implemented earlier due to financial constraints.“We have implemented every single promise made in our party's manifesto. Regarding the few things that could not be carried out earlier due to financial constraints,” he said.

Ghosh said the Cabinet had now decided to provide an allowance to unemployed youth, with graduates and postgraduates set to receive Rs 1,500-2,000 from next year.“The Cabinet has now decided to provide an allowance to unemployed youth. It has been decided that, starting next year, graduates and postgraduates will receive an allowance of Rs 1,500-2,000,” Ghosh added.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Monday said the proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Banga' was finalised during Mamata Banerjee's tenure after consultations with historians, educationists and various sections of society, arguing that there was no need to revisit the decision. Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said the proposed name reflected the views of the people and eminent personalities consulted at the time. He said the proposal had also been forwarded to the Centre.

The reactions come after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will be named 'Paschim Banga' in English as well, stating that the state Cabinet has cleared the proposal and a resolution will be moved in the Legislative Assembly on December 9. The move followed a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the State Secretariat in Kolkata. Alongside the renaming plan, the Cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments across various departments, waived examination fees for unemployed job seekers, announced Rs 1 lakh support for gaushalas under the Gokul Mission, and set December 4 as the start date for the Assembly's winter session.