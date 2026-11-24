Delhi Police Investigates Unclear Motive Behind Jama Masjid Attack

Delhi Police sources on Tuesday said no specific or concrete motive behind the attack on police personnel has emerged so far. The accused, identified as Nabeel, was reportedly upset over a family dispute and allegedly took out his anger on police personnel at Jama Masjid Police Station. Sources further said there was no apparent reason for him to target the policemen.

Mudassir, a shopkeeper present at the scene, said yesterday evening around 4:30 pm, a stampede suddenly broke out in front of his shop. Seeing the situation, he panicked and closed his shop. According to him, not only he but all the shopkeepers nearby had closed their shops. During this time, sounds resembling gunfire were also heard. Mudassir further explained that after some time, when the police arrived at the scene and the situation returned to normal, the shopkeepers opened their shops. After this, they observed the surrounding situation.

Earlier, five Delhi Police personnel were injured in a knife attack at Jama Masjid Police Station in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon at around 2.30 PM, police said. The accused, Nabeel (approximately 30 years), a resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi,was summoned to the police station in connection with a family dispute. He had been called for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir, a mother and daughter had arrived at the Jama Masjid police station around 2:00 pm complaining that the woman's son, Nabeel, used abusive language, assaulted and harassed them at home, and threatened their lives and property, requesting police to summon and counsel him. Around 2:30 pm, after Sub-Inspector Ajay telephoned him and informed him that his mother and sister were at the station, Nabeel arrived.

The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal, police added. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Multiple teams from Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Chandni Mahal, Operations, Special Staff, and ATS were deployed to track him down. Upon being spotted near Chitli Camp and warned to surrender, Nabeel allegedly pulled out the knife again and attacked the approaching police team, leaving four constables with knife injuries who were subsequently admitted to LNJP Hospital. Detailing the subsequent manhunt across the district, Rajbir said the accused attacked an approaching police team again upon being cornered in the Chitli Camp area. Police said Nabeel was shot in both legs during his subsequent apprehension. Dismissing speculation, Rajbir on Monday clarified that Nabeel is mentally sound. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack.