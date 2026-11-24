Trick Williams is hurt, and the United States Championship is in limbo. WWE has four routes to choose from, and one of them involves a rapper lacing up his boots.

This is the cold, administrative route, and WWE reaches for it whenever a champion cannot defend. The general manager floated exactly that idea when Chelsea Green went down months ago, though she proved she could recover. Williams may be handed the same ultimatum, or he may not.

If WWE goes this way, expect a backlash. He beat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 for the belt, dropped it to Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, and reclaimed it at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6. He won fans over despite his heelish past, and his first title loss already drew a negative reaction.

Priest has shifted since betraying R-Truth on Friday Night SmackDown, and after last week he looks set to keep causing chaos by staking a claim to the United States Championship. Nick Aldis is still gathering updates and weighing options short of stripping Trick, but Priest could make his presence felt by declaring he should already be champion after defeating Williams. The SmackDown GM would surely reject it, yet the seed gets planted that The Archer of Infamy wants the gold, opening a fresh feud with the champion.

Chelsea Green faced a similar situation months ago. One proposal she made to keep her title was that she'd heal by month's end and appear in a protective mask, holding the gold until Tiffany Stratton cashed in at Crown Jewel. WWE could borrow that idea. Williams stays on SmackDown while recovering, appearing with a knee brace or similar protection. He remains part of ongoing storylines without wrestling, his feud with Priest can begin during that stretch, and weeks later he surprises everyone by revealing he's fully healed.

The wildest option, and not as far-fetched as it sounds. Lil Yachty survived five minutes with Baron Corbin in Atlanta, and he is the reason Trick holds gold. If Williams refuses to vacate, he and his manager can hatch a plan: Yachty takes a match or two while the WWE star coaches from ringside. Williams recently revealed that Yachty's commitment to training saw him relocate so he could train full-time, which opens some interesting angles for the title. Priest, meanwhile, is no stranger to sharing a ring with rappers after his well-received feud with Bad Bunny.