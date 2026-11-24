

Oberland can take up to $400 million in IBRX shares as repayment. ImmunityBio would receive no fresh cash from issuing the stock.

At Monday's close, one $50 million payment would require about 8.5 million shares, compared with 5 million at $10 a share. ImmunityBio plans to file by year-end for FDA approval to use Anktiva in bladder cancer patients who have never received BCG.

Shares of ImmunityBio (IBRX) are down 29% in November, putting the stock on track for its worst month since December 2024. With IBRX below $6, retail investors are now watching whether Oberland Capital will start taking repayment in shares before ImmunityBio files for broader FDA approval of its bladder cancer drug Anktiva.

IBRX stock fell 3% to $5.86 on Monday after ImmunityBio disclosed the amended deal. Shares are headed for their steepest monthly drop since December 2024, when they shed nearly half their value.

The Share Math Behind Oberland's $400M Deal

ImmunityBio already owes money to Oberland affiliates under a revenue-sharing deal. The revised terms let those firms take up to $400 million of that amount in IBRX shares. Through April 15, 2027, they can ask for $50 million at a time, generally once a week and up to three times a month. Each payment would reduce what ImmunityBio owes without bringing any new cash into the company.

For shareholders, the price matters because it determines how many new shares ImmunityBio has to issue. At $10 a share, it would take 5 million shares to cover one $50 million payment. At Monday's closing price of $5.86, it would take about 8.5 million. ImmunityBio estimated that paying the full $400 million at Friday's $6.02 close would mean issuing about 66.4 million shares, equal to 6.2% of the shares outstanding at the end of September.

IBRX Traders Weigh Dilution Against Saving Cash

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid a 341% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of November 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“Now we will be diluted at a much lower share price?,” asking why ImmunityBio hadn't issued stock when it traded around $10.

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Another user said,“$IBRX So at most they can prob get 150 - 200 million shares before Fda sbla filing and New year. After that sp will go up dramatically and they get less shares. What will Oberland do? Wait, start buying this week or just collect interest and buy no shares? IMO they start buying this week!”

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A separate user said,“$IBRX better to be paid in stock now and reduce interest payments than to pay back in cash...we can always buy back shares when we're flush.”

ImmunityBio Seeks To Treat Bladder Cancer Earlier

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ImmunityBio wants to bring Anktiva to bladder cancer patients earlier. The FDA already allows doctors to use Anktiva with BCG, a standard treatment, in patients whose non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer has failed to respond to BCG. By year-end, ImmunityBio plans to ask the FDA to approve the combination for patients who have never received BCG.

Earlier this month, ImmunityBio said its 370-patient randomized trial showed that patients with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors, were significantly more likely to respond to Anktiva plus BCG than to BCG alone. The company plans to present detailed results at a medical meeting.

“For nearly 40 years, BCG has been the gold standard for patients newly diagnosed with high-risk NMIBC, with limited innovation in the frontline setting,” said Christopher Pieczonka, the trial's lead investigator.

If the FDA approves the earlier use and other conditions are met, ImmunityBio could draw another $65 million from Oberland before the end of 2027 in exchange for a larger share of future product sales. Oberland, meanwhile, can start taking repayment in shares before ImmunityBio files the application.

IBRX stock has surged 196% year-to-date.

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