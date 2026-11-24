Whether you plan to set up a small block factory in Lusaka, supply building materials in Kitwe or Ndola, or serve customers in another part of Zambia, the basic questions are similar: What blocks do you want to make? How many do you need to produce? What power supply is available? And how will you source your raw materials?

You do not need to have everything decided before contacting a machine manufacturer. But having a basic plan can make it much easier to choose suitable equipment.

1. Start With the Blocks You Want to Sell

The first decision is not the machine. It is the product.

Concrete Block factories can produce different products, including:



Hollow concrete blocks

Solid concrete blocks

Paving Block s

Interlocking blocks Curbstones

The right choice depends on what local customers are looking for.

If you are planning to operate in Lusaka, for example, you can visit local building material suppliers and construction sites to see which block sizes and products are commonly used.

Once you know your main products, you can discuss the appropriate mould with the manufacturer.

2. How Many Blocks Do You Need to Produce?

Next, estimate your expected daily production.

A small startup may not need a high-capacity automatic production line from the beginning. A larger operation supplying several contractors may have different requirements.

When comparing a Block Making Machine, look beyond the maximum production number shown in a catalogue.

Actual production can also be affected by:



Working hours

Mould size

Concrete mixing speed

Material feeding

Pallet handling

Number of workers Curing and storage arrangements

For this reason, it is better to tell the manufacturer your expected daily output rather than simply asking,“Which machine is the biggest?”

3. Check Your Local Power Supply

Electricity is an important point to discuss before ordering a concrete block making machine.

Check the power supply available at your planned factory location, including voltage, frequency and whether three-phase electricity is available.

If your area experiences power interruptions, you may also need to consider a backup generator.

This is particularly important because a complete block production setup may include a mixer and other electrical equipment in addition to the block machine.

Tell the manufacturer your local power conditions before confirming the machine configuration. This helps avoid problems during installation.

4. Where Will Your Raw Materials Come From?

Concrete blocks are relatively simple products, but production depends heavily on a regular supply of suitable raw materials.

You will normally need:

Cement + sand + aggregates + water

Before starting the factory, check the availability and local prices of these materials.

Transportation is also worth considering. If your factory is far from your main suppliers, the cost of moving sand or aggregates can become an important part of your production expenses.

It is also a good idea to test the materials before large-scale production. Different materials can require different mix proportions to achieve the required block strength.

5. How Much Space Will You Need?

The block making machine itself is only part of the factory.

You will also need space for:



Cement storage

Sand and aggregate storage

Concrete mixing

Fresh blocks

Curing

Finished blocks Loading and transportation

Try to plan the production flow before the equipment arrives.

For example, raw materials should be easy to move to the mixer, while fresh blocks should have enough space to be transferred to the curing area.

A simple site plan can help reduce unnecessary movement and make daily production easier.

6. Semi-Automatic or Automatic?

This is one of the questions many new buyers ask.

A semi-automatic block making machine normally involves more manual work. It can be considered by businesses with smaller production targets or sufficient local labor.

An automatic block making machine can reduce manual handling and is more suitable for higher production requirements, but it also requires a larger investment and operators need to understand the production system.

Neither option is automatically right for every customer.

Consider your expected output, available workers, budget and future plans before making the decision.

7. Don't Compare Block Machine Price Alone

When searching online for block machine price in Zambia, you may see very different quotations.

There is a reason for this.

One supplier may quote for the main machine only, while another quotation may include moulds, concrete mixer, pallets, spare parts or other equipment.

Before comparing prices, ask for a clear equipment list.

You should also consider:



Machine configuration

Number and type of moulds

Mixer

Pallets

Spare parts

Shipping

Installation Electrical requirements

A clear quotation makes it much easier to understand what you are actually paying for.

8. What Should You Ask the Machine Manufacturer?

You do not need to know everything about block production before contacting a manufacturer.

A good starting point is to provide a few basic details:

Your country: ZambiaYour location: For example, Lusaka, Kitwe or NdolaBlock type and size: Hollow, solid, paving blocks, etc daily production: Your target outputPower supply: Available voltage and electricity conditionsProject stage: New factory or existing block production business

With this information, the manufacturer can discuss suitable machine options and explain what additional equipment may be required.

FAQ About Block Making Machines in ZambiaWhat block making machine is suitable for a new factory in Zambia?

It depends on your expected production, block type, available labor, power supply and budget. A small project and a large commercial factory will have different equipment requirements.

How much does a block making machine cost in Zambia?

There is no single price. The cost depends on the machine model, production capacity, automation level, moulds and supporting equipment. Shipping and other project requirements should also be considered.

Can a block making machine run with a generator?

A suitable generator can be used where backup power is required. The generator capacity should be selected according to the complete equipment configuration.

Can one machine produce different types of blocks?

Many block making machines can produce different products by changing the mould. The available mould sizes and products should be confirmed with the manufacturer before ordering.

Do I need to visit the factory before buying a machine?

A factory visit can be useful if possible, but it is not always necessary. You can also ask the manufacturer for machine videos, production details, mould information and installation guidance before making a decision.

Planning a Block Making Business in Zambia?

Starting with the right questions can save you from choosing equipment that does not match your actual needs.

Before buying a block making machine in Zambia, take some time to understand your target products, expected production, local power supply, raw materials, available space and labor.

If you are still at the planning stage, you do not need to have every detail ready. Send Shunya Machinery the information you already have, such as your location in Zambia, block size, expected production and power supply. We can provide machine options and practical suggestions for your project.

About Us

Shandong Shunya Machinery Co., Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacture, and supply of block making machines, concrete mixers, concrete pole molds, concrete pipe molds, and other concrete production equipment.