(MENAFN- GetNews) Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China - November 23 , 2026 Private labelling a portable power station is not one decision with a price. It is three, and they differ by an order of magnitude in both the money and the weeks before a container sails. The difference between a silk-screened logo and a new moulded enclosure is not a variation on the same service. It is a different business, and a distributor who quotes it as one gets a number that will not survive the first production meeting. By Mr. Ken - Sales Manager, Ningbo Qihui International Trade Co., Ltd. · Published 10 November 2026 · Last verified 10 November 2026

Three routes: print or silk-screen on the existing case, applied graphics on the existing case, and a new moulded enclosure with your own shell. The third is a tooling project, not a decoration.

Print and applied graphics are per-unit costs with a short lead time and no tooling. New moulding is a one-time tooling cost with its own lead time, and it changes the certification file, because a changed enclosure changes the product.

Compliance markings are not branding and cannot be replaced by it. CE marking, the UN 38.3 test summary, the SDS and the battery and transport labels are fixed by the destination market and travel with the unit regardless of whose name is on the case.

Minimum order quantities, unit prices, tooling costs and lead times are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published here. What is published is the capability behind the quotation: a 15,0002 ISO-certified facility, 200+ R&D engineers, 36 patented technologies and a published 50,000-unit annual capacity. Send the model, destination market, branding route and annual volume, and our sales team returns a quotation with the unit price, tooling, certification and freight lines separated. An importer running a private label programme is usually solving three problems: they want the unit recognisably theirs in a channel where several importers sell the same hardware, they want to protect a margin they can keep, and they want to know when the goods land. The branding route decides all three. Everything here comes from our own published material. The product range and application detail are on our solar off-grid power solution page, the entry-point product is the 3 kW mobile generator, and the factory capability that prices the work is on our company profile. The quotation comes from our sales team, and its figures are confirmed per configuration, not published. The published 3 kW mobile generator, the entry point of the range and the unit a first private label order is priced against. On the printed route the logo is applied to this case; on the moulded route the case itself becomes the asset you own Ways to Put Your Name on a Power Station Buyers use the words interchangeably and they are not the same work. A power station enclosure carries three kinds of marking with different owners and different rules. Brand graphics are yours: logo, model name, colour treatment, front panel layout, carton. Compliance markings are not: the CE mark, test-report references, warning labels, transport marks and the battery information the destination market requires. Model and rating data sit between the two: rated output, watt-hours, chemistry, outlet rating and serial format, partly specification and partly what your customer reads before they buy. That third category is where private labelling gets misunderstood. A distributor who specifies a printed logo often assumes the compliance panel underneath stays as it was. On some routes it can, because the plate is a separate applied item. On others the marking is moulded into the surface, and changing one changes the other. Our published range covers a 3 kW portable generator, a 5 kW power bank unit, a 10 kW Power Storage Generator, solar generators, power walls at 30, 45 and 60 kW and commercial storage at 100 kW and 215 kW, each with a different front panel. Option One: Silk Screen and Label Printing Silk screening, or pad printing, puts your artwork directly onto the existing enclosure. There is no tool to own, no mould to cut, and the per-unit cost is the printing cost. The order can be as small as the factory's minimum run for that configuration, and the lead time is a production slot. This is the route most distributors should start on, for one reason: it is the only one that leaves the product technically unchanged. The enclosure, cell configuration, battery management system and certification scope are what they were for the catalogue unit, so the conformity file still applies. You are buying a product and applying your identity to it, and the technical risk is near zero. The constraints are physical. Silk screening is a flat-surface process, so it needs a flat area of the case at a defined size, and it puts colour on the surface rather than changing it. Durability is a real question, because the enclosure is handled, stacked, dragged and dropped, and the printed mark is the part that abrades. Where a unit is sold as a premium or gift item, that argues for option three rather than a lower-grade print. Option Two: Stickers and Applied Graphics Applied graphics, usually a printed and cut vinyl or polyester label with an adhesive back, sit between the two other options. They carry more detail than a silk screen, cover an area a screen cannot, and can be changed without touching the case. For a promotion or per-market graphic, that flexibility is the point. On cost and lead time they sit close to silk screening: both are per-unit costs with no tooling, and both ride on the production slot. The difference is durability and edge quality. A label is a separate layer and can lift or tear at the corner if surface preparation and adhesive were not right for that plastic; a good one is invisible in the hand. A silk screen cannot lift, but cannot be modified. Option Three: New Mould and Full Enclosure Tooling New moulding is the third route, and it should be described as a product development project. You own a new enclosure: shell geometry, colour, surface finish, port layout, handle and wheel design, front panel. The factory cuts the tooling, a one-time cost with its own lead time before any unit is built. What a distributor gains is the strongest possible private label position. Nothing on the unit looks like the catalogue product, the industrial design is genuinely yours, and the shelf, catalogue, demo unit and packaging can be designed as one system. For a brand intending to be in this category for more than one product generation, that is worth a real investment, and it is the only route that produces an asset, not a decoration. What it costs is more than the tooling fee, and the honest advice is to treat three things as one number. The tooling is one. The certification consequence is two, because a changed enclosure is a changed product: the definition, test reports, certification scope and destination file all have to be re-examined, sometimes re-tested. The schedule is three, because the programme becomes an engineering timeline. A new mould changes the product, not just the picture on it. The certification file was written for the product that existed when the test was run, and a buyer who assumes the file transfers unchanged is the one who gets a container held at customs the Three Options Cost and Lead Time Look Like The comparison below is the shape of the decision, not a price list. Commercial figures are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published, because a tooling figure quoted against an unspecified model and volume is not a number a distributor can act on. The table gives which line dominates and what must be committed. The three private label routes compared

Item Print / silk screen Applied graphics New mould What changes Marking on the existing surface An applied layer on the existing surface The enclosure itself Cost structure Per-unit print, no tooling Per-unit label, no tooling One-time tooling, spread across the run Lead time driver Production slot Production slot Tooling schedule, then production slot Does the product change No No Yes, and the certification scope with it Conformity file Unchanged Unchanged Re-examined for the new configuration and destination Main risk Print wear on a handled case Label lifting, version control Certification and schedule overrun

Two things in that table decide most programmes. First, the certification consequence of option three is what catches people, not the tooling fee. Second, quantity answers differently in each route: published annual capacity is 50,000 units, so a first order is small and schedulable in every route. What changes with quantity is how the fixed items spread, and option three has one large fixed item and several medium ones, so a short run costs differently.

Compliance Labels Are Not Branding

This section keeps a first shipment out of trouble, and the distinction is simple: branding says who sold it, compliance says what it legally is. A distributor can replace the first. The second is fixed by the destination market and applied by the factory, which holds the technical file and can stand behind it.

The transport layer comes first, because a power station is a battery and batteries travel as dangerous goods. In the United States, portable lithium batteries are described in 49 CFR 173.185, which carries the test summary and marking requirements, and the FAA publishes the pack safe guidance airlines and shippers ask for. The UN 38.3 test summary travels with the unit and refers to the cell and battery configuration, not the enclosure, so a new mould does not invalidate it but a new chemistry can.

The electrical safety layer is separate again. Stationary industrial lithium cells sit under IEC 62619, portable sealed lithium cells under IEC 62133-2, and power conversion equipment under IEC 62477-1. In Europe the marking on the product is the CE mark, and what it means for an importer is set out on the European Commission's CE marking page. The EU Batteries Regulation adds labelling identifying the battery and its producer, which for a distributor selling under its own brand is a question of who the producer is.

The practical rule: ask for the compliance panel as a separate quotation item and ask who signs the declaration of conformity. A private label distributor has to answer a customs query, a tender document and an insurer without a phone call to the factory, and that answer is written into the file before the first production run.

How to Request a Private Label Quotation

Six fields decide a private label line, and with all six on the enquiry the quotation needs no clarification email. The model, because the branding route attaches to a configuration, not a family. The destination market, because it decides the certification scope and which conformity file is written. The branding route, the decision this guide exists to help you make. The artwork, or its level, because a vector file and a sketch are not the same work. First-order quantity and annual forecast, which decide how the fixed items spread.

Then ask for four separate numbers rather than one: the unit price, the tooling and setup line, the certification line for that model and destination, and the freight basis. Two quotations that bury the tooling in the unit price compare different things, the most common reason a comparison goes wrong.

Send those six fields and your artwork to our contact page, and the quotation comes back with the four lines separated, the compliance panel as its own item, and the tooling and certification scope stated for the model and market you named. The solution page shows where the range is heading, and the download page carries current datasheets.

Which private label option should a distributor start with?

Silk-screen or printed marking on the catalogue configuration, because it leaves the product technically unchanged and therefore leaves the existing conformity file in place. No tooling cost, and it rides on a production slot rather than an engineering schedule. New moulding suits a brand building a multi-year programme with its own industrial design.

Does a new mould invalidate my UN 38.3 test summary?

Not on its own. The UN 38.3 test summary refers to the cell and battery configuration, so a new enclosure does not change it. A new chemistry does, because chemistry carries cycle life, operating range and transport classification, and determines which file applies. A new mould changes the product definition, which is why the certification scope must be re-examined for the new configuration and destination.

Can I put my own compliance labels on the unit?

No. The compliance markings are the factory's to apply and yours to check, because the factory holds the technical file and can stand behind the declaration of conformity. Ask for the compliance panel as a separate quotation item, with who signs the declaration, so a customs query or tender document can be answered from the file.

How long does each branding route take?

Print and applied graphics are per-unit costs on a production slot with no tooling schedule. New moulding adds a one-time tooling cost and its own lead time before the first unit exists, then runs on a production slot like any other. Exact lead times are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published, because a lead time without the model, market and quantity is not a date you can plan around.

What is the minimum order quantity for a private label power station?

Minimum order quantities, unit prices, tooling costs and lead times are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published, because a minimum against an unspecified configuration is not a number a distributor can act on. Published annual output is 50,000 units, so a first order is small against what the facility runs, with the same slot and quality regime.

About the author

Mr. Ken - Sales Manager, Ningbo Qihui International Trade Co., Ltd.

Mr. Ken leads overseas sales for Turskov, a Wenzhou-based new energy manufacturer specializing in Mobile Power Stations, solar inverters and hybrid energy storage systems. Backed by a 200+ R&D team and 15,0002 ISO-certified factory, he helps global distributors and installers find the right power solution, from portable solar generators for off-grid use to commercial-grade hybrid inverters. Exporting to 28+ countries.

About Us

Located in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, our facility spans over 15,000 square meters and is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art laboratories and specialized product testing rooms. We uphold a stringent production philosophy to ensure superior product quality. As a solution provider for solar power generation and a factory specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of mobile generators, solar generators, and inverters, we have accumulated extensive experience in OEM and ODM services.