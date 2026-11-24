New Report Details Private Label Power Station Branding Options, Costs, And Lead Times For Global Importers
|Item
|Print / silk screen
|Applied graphics
|New mould
|What changes
|Marking on the existing surface
|An applied layer on the existing surface
|The enclosure itself
|Cost structure
|Per-unit print, no tooling
|Per-unit label, no tooling
|One-time tooling, spread across the run
|Lead time driver
|Production slot
|Production slot
|Tooling schedule, then production slot
|Does the product change
|No
|No
|Yes, and the certification scope with it
|Conformity file
|Unchanged
|Unchanged
|Re-examined for the new configuration and destination
|Main risk
|Print wear on a handled case
|Label lifting, version control
|Certification and schedule overrun
Two things in that table decide most programmes. First, the certification consequence of option three is what catches people, not the tooling fee. Second, quantity answers differently in each route: published annual capacity is 50,000 units, so a first order is small and schedulable in every route. What changes with quantity is how the fixed items spread, and option three has one large fixed item and several medium ones, so a short run costs differently.
Compliance Labels Are Not Branding
This section keeps a first shipment out of trouble, and the distinction is simple: branding says who sold it, compliance says what it legally is. A distributor can replace the first. The second is fixed by the destination market and applied by the factory, which holds the technical file and can stand behind it.
The transport layer comes first, because a power station is a battery and batteries travel as dangerous goods. In the United States, portable lithium batteries are described in 49 CFR 173.185, which carries the test summary and marking requirements, and the FAA publishes the pack safe guidance airlines and shippers ask for. The UN 38.3 test summary travels with the unit and refers to the cell and battery configuration, not the enclosure, so a new mould does not invalidate it but a new chemistry can.
The electrical safety layer is separate again. Stationary industrial lithium cells sit under IEC 62619, portable sealed lithium cells under IEC 62133-2, and power conversion equipment under IEC 62477-1. In Europe the marking on the product is the CE mark, and what it means for an importer is set out on the European Commission's CE marking page. The EU Batteries Regulation adds labelling identifying the battery and its producer, which for a distributor selling under its own brand is a question of who the producer is.
The practical rule: ask for the compliance panel as a separate quotation item and ask who signs the declaration of conformity. A private label distributor has to answer a customs query, a tender document and an insurer without a phone call to the factory, and that answer is written into the file before the first production run.
How to Request a Private Label Quotation
Six fields decide a private label line, and with all six on the enquiry the quotation needs no clarification email. The model, because the branding route attaches to a configuration, not a family. The destination market, because it decides the certification scope and which conformity file is written. The branding route, the decision this guide exists to help you make. The artwork, or its level, because a vector file and a sketch are not the same work. First-order quantity and annual forecast, which decide how the fixed items spread.
Then ask for four separate numbers rather than one: the unit price, the tooling and setup line, the certification line for that model and destination, and the freight basis. Two quotations that bury the tooling in the unit price compare different things, the most common reason a comparison goes wrong.
Send those six fields and your artwork to our contact page, and the quotation comes back with the four lines separated, the compliance panel as its own item, and the tooling and certification scope stated for the model and market you named. The solution page shows where the range is heading, and the download page carries current datasheets.
Which private label option should a distributor start with?
Silk-screen or printed marking on the catalogue configuration, because it leaves the product technically unchanged and therefore leaves the existing conformity file in place. No tooling cost, and it rides on a production slot rather than an engineering schedule. New moulding suits a brand building a multi-year programme with its own industrial design.
Does a new mould invalidate my UN 38.3 test summary?
Not on its own. The UN 38.3 test summary refers to the cell and battery configuration, so a new enclosure does not change it. A new chemistry does, because chemistry carries cycle life, operating range and transport classification, and determines which file applies. A new mould changes the product definition, which is why the certification scope must be re-examined for the new configuration and destination.
Can I put my own compliance labels on the unit?
No. The compliance markings are the factory's to apply and yours to check, because the factory holds the technical file and can stand behind the declaration of conformity. Ask for the compliance panel as a separate quotation item, with who signs the declaration, so a customs query or tender document can be answered from the file.
How long does each branding route take?
Print and applied graphics are per-unit costs on a production slot with no tooling schedule. New moulding adds a one-time tooling cost and its own lead time before the first unit exists, then runs on a production slot like any other. Exact lead times are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published, because a lead time without the model, market and quantity is not a date you can plan around.
What is the minimum order quantity for a private label power station?
Minimum order quantities, unit prices, tooling costs and lead times are confirmed per product and configuration and are not published, because a minimum against an unspecified configuration is not a number a distributor can act on. Published annual output is 50,000 units, so a first order is small against what the facility runs, with the same slot and quality regime.
About the author
Mr. Ken - Sales Manager, Ningbo Qihui International Trade Co., Ltd.
Mr. Ken leads overseas sales for Turskov, a Wenzhou-based new energy manufacturer specializing in Mobile Power Stations, solar inverters and hybrid energy storage systems. Backed by a 200+ R&D team and 15,0002 ISO-certified factory, he helps global distributors and installers find the right power solution, from portable solar generators for off-grid use to commercial-grade hybrid inverters. Exporting to 28+ countries.
About Us
Located in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, our facility spans over 15,000 square meters and is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art laboratories and specialized product testing rooms. We uphold a stringent production philosophy to ensure superior product quality. As a solution provider for solar power generation and a factory specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of mobile generators, solar generators, and inverters, we have accumulated extensive experience in OEM and ODM services.
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