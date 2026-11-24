MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo,China- November 23, 2026

As demand for flexible automation in warehousing manufacturing and logistics scenarios continues to heat up, AM is moving from "optional equipment" to "part of the production system." But the procurement logic is also changing: price is just the entry point, and what really determines a project's success or failure is whether a manufacturer can organize its products, engineering, delivery, and services into a verifiable set of long-term capabilities. The evaluation of Reeman or any other brand should not stop at the prototype demonstration, but return to five key questions.

Will the manufacturing capacity stand up to on-site inspection?

AMR is not a stack of standard parts, but a collaborative product of mechanical, electrical, software and supply chain. When evaluating a manufacturer, attention should be paid to whether it has stable production organizational capabilities, engineering team configuration, process documentation, and change management mechanisms. What is more important is the pace of delivery: whether capacity is available, whether the supply of key components is continuous, and whether orders are consistent when they fluctuate. From a news perspective, manufacturing capacity is not a slogan "whether there is a factory or not," but whether delivery certainty can be written into project plans. The buyer can determine whether it has a manufacturing base that is both large scale and flexible through plant inspection, consistent testing of prototypes and historical order delivery records.

Can the quality and testing system cover the full life cycle?

AMR operates in a dynamic environment, and reliability comes from a test system rather than a single demonstration. Q: How are functional testing, fatigue testing, anomaly scenario regression, and factory acceptance designed? Can the test data be traceable? Is the on-site acceptance calibre clear in advance? Mature manufacturers move quality forward, connect the factory with the site with FAT and SAT, and validate the boundary with aging and fault injection, rather than leaving the problem to the customer site. For buyers, the value of the test system is to reduce the hidden cost after the operation, and to turn the robot from "running" to "running steadily."

Is industry application experience enough to "know the scenario"?

Industry experience is not the number of cases, but the ability to translate the knowledge of a situation into a solution. Warehouse floor, passageways, elevators, access control, rhythm and peak fluctuations, factory line connection, security isolation and MES / WMS interface, all affect the actual efficiency of AMR. The evaluation should look at whether the manufacturer has a reusable scenario library, scheduling strategies, and exception handling experience, and can identify bottlenecks in the pre-sales phase, rather than trial and error after launch. The closer the experience is to real business, the easier it will be for the project to move from a single point of pilot to multi-regional replication.

Can customization and integration match real production lines?

Each facility has different constraints. Payload, navigation mode, charging strategy, interface protocol and scheduling system often determine whether AMR can be integrated into existing processes. Before purchasing, it should be clear which modifications are supported, which software interfaces are open, and how integration responsibilities are divided. Good manufacturers will provide a configurable portfolio of models and engineering support, rather than pushing all the requirements to the customer. The key to customization is not that you can change anything, but that you can lay down a boundary between cost, cycle, and maintainability.

Can long-term technical support be a base for continued operations?

Robot procurement is not a one-off transaction, but the beginning of ongoing operations. The availability of spare parts, remote diagnostics, fault response, warranty boundaries, training systems, and maintenance guidance all affect the total cost of ownership. The service response time, spare parts commitment and software upgrade strategy should be written into the contract and the responsibilities of both parties should be clear. For brands such as Reeman and others, the watershed in service capability is the ability to turn passive maintenance into active operation and maintenance, making Automated systems maintainable and scalable over many years of operation.

summary

Choosing an AMR manufacturer is essentially choosing a long-term self-propelled operating partner. Manufacturing capability determines delivery certainty, test system determines on-line quality, scenario experience determines adaptability efficiency, integration capability determined the boundary of implementation, and service capability determining long-term cost. Professional procurement should establish a scoring matrix to limit the risk with pilot verification, acceptance caliber, interface list and service SLA, and upgrade the "buy robot" to "build capacity." Only in this way can enterprises make AMR projects from a single point of success to large-scale replication.

About us

REEMAN was founded in 2015. It is a national high-tech enterprise engaged intelligent robot technology development and application. It adheres to the concept of "putting AI into action". It is based on China and covering the world. In Ningbo and Shenzhen, there are two robot manufacturing bases with more than 100 independent intellectual property rights.