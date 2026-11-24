MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Greek newspaper To Vima, according to Ukrinform.

"A pilot two-way freight route between Greece and Ukraine, centered on the port of Alexandroupolis, faces complex rail challenges," the newspaper writes.

The project may seem overly ambitious, the publication notes, but with proper preparation, it has a strong chance of success.

"It is also linked to the role Greece wants to play in key trans-European transport networks and corridors connecting Northern and Eastern Europe with the Aegean and the Mediterranean. Greece hopes to use mainly the location of the port of Alexandroupolis, as well as Thessaloniki, combined with the strength of Greek shipping," the article says.

Greece also hopes to contribute to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"It therefore needs to play its geopolitical and geoeconomic cards on connectivity well, and early," the publication notes.

According to the newspaper, in recent years, particularly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has paid considerable attention to developing transport corridors along the north-south and east-west axes.

The publication also points out that Russia's repeated attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports and falling water levels in the Danube due to drought have made it more difficult to ship large grain consignments, further strengthening the case for the rail project.

According to the newspaper, a pilot shipment of grain could be transported by rail with the participation of Hellenic Train and GFR Hellas.

Officials from both countries told the publication that the route would need cargo flows in both directions to be economically viable. According to their estimates, the railway should be capable of handling two to three freight trains per day travelling from south to north.

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Transport could be complicated by the planned closure, from April to December 2027, of the bridge over the Danube connecting the Bulgarian city of Ruse with Giurgiu in Romania.

"As for the road section, which is more expensive, the existing legal framework allows Greek and Ukrainian carriers to make bilateral trips without a transit permit. However, domestic legs, such as from Alexandroupolis to another point within Greece, can only be carried out by Greek companies," the newspaper explains.

The proposal to connect Alexandroupolis with Odesa via Bulgaria's Varna and Romania's Constanța was put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in June 2025 at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa.

As Ukrinform reported, in autumn 2023, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said at an informal meeting of the EU Council that Greece was ready to offer an alternative route for Ukrainian wheat and other grain exports through its northern ports of Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.