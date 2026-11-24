NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Founder and CEO of Transition With Care, LLC, She Leads a Compassionate Senior Move ManagementTM Firm That Helps Charlotte-Area Families Downsize and Relocate With ConfidenceCharlotte, North Carolina – Cindy Greer, SMM-C, CDP, is the Founder and CEO of Transition With Care, LLC, a respected senior move ManagementTM firm serving older adults and their families throughout the Charlotte area. With 17 years of experience in senior move ManagementTM, she leads a team of 14 employees and oversees the company's daily operations. Her focus is ensuring that every client receives personalized, compassionate care and the highest level of professional expertise and support. As a Certified Senior Move Manager and Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cindy specializes in helping older adults navigate downsizing, decluttering, relocation, liquidation planning, and other later-in-life transitions. Her approach combines practical expertise with empathy, recognizing that moving to a smaller home or retirement community often brings significant emotional and physical challenges.Cindy's passion for this work was shaped in part by her own experiences helping family members through retirement transitions. Those moments gave her a personal understanding of the importance of patience, compassion, and thoughtful guidance during times of change. She holds a bachelor's degree in Humanities and Social Sciences from the University of South Carolina and an associate's degree in Interior Design from Central Piedmont Community College. That educational background complements her ability to help clients create living environments that feel comfortable, functional, and personal.Before founding Transition With Care, Cindy built a diverse professional background in senior services, marketing, community relations, and interior design. She previously served as Director of Marketing for a home care company and for a retirement community. In those roles she developed strong relationships with families, healthcare professionals, senior living communities, and community organizations. These experiences gave her a comprehensive understanding of the needs of older adults and their families. They also led her to recognize the growing need for specialized support during senior relocations, a need she set out to meet by launching her own firm.Under Cindy's leadership, Transition With Care has grown into an A+ accredited Senior Move ManagementTM firm through the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM). That accreditation reflects her commitment to professional excellence, ethical business practices, and high-quality client service. In recognition of her leadership within the profession, she was elected to serve on the NASMM Board of Directors for the 2026 to 2028 term. She is also a member of the Charlotte Estate Planning Association. Her contributions to the community earned her a place on the Charlotte Ledger's 40 Over 40 list in 2024.Cindy attributes her success to surrounding herself with talented, dedicated people who care deeply about the work and are genuinely committed to serving clients. Building a strong team of individuals who share her passion and values has been instrumental to the company's growth. That growth, she notes, has developed organically through the strength of the firm's relationships, the quality of its work, and a shared commitment to excellence. Rather than chasing rapid expansion, she has allowed consistent service and trusted connections to carry the business forward.The best career advice Cindy has received is to stick with it, never give up, and not let challenges or setbacks become discouraging. Over time, she has learned to view obstacles as opportunities for growth, learning, and improvement. She remains persistent even when the path forward is difficult, a quality that has served her well as a business owner and leader. For young women entering senior move ManagementTM, she emphasizes the meaningful impact they can have on people's lives. Helping someone who feels overwhelmed work through the process of downsizing and moving to a smaller home can be incredibly rewarding. She points to the value of offering guidance, empathy, and support during a significant life transition, and to the deep fulfillment of knowing a client is beginning that journey with greater confidence and peace of mind.When Cindy looks at her field, she sees opportunities that are truly endless because the need for these services is so significant. Many individuals and families require support as they navigate downsizing, moving, and other later-in-life transitions, yet they may not know that professional help is available. One of the greatest challenges, in her view, is increasing awareness and helping families understand that they do not have to face these often overwhelming changes alone. By educating people about the resources and services that exist, she sees a chance to provide meaningful support and make a lasting difference for those facing major life changes.Integrity, honesty, and compassion guide Cindy in both her professional and personal life. These values shape the way she builds relationships, supports others, and navigates both her work and everyday life. For Cindy, these principles are central to the way Transition With Care serves every client and family.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Cindy is committed to community service and to organizations that serve older adults, families, and individuals facing life-changing circumstances. She supports the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Jewish Family Services, and the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, among other community initiatives. She has also volunteered with Bit O Hope Equine Therapy Ranch in Gaston County and with the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina. This service reflects the same care she brings to her clients every day, extending her impact beyond the moves her company manages.Through Transition With Care, Cindy continues to make a meaningful difference by helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of downsizing and relocation with dignity, confidence, and peace of mind. Her work allows clients to focus less on the stress of the transition and more on the opportunities that await them in the next chapter of life. By pairing professional excellence with genuine compassion, she has built a firm that families trust during some of their most significant life moments. For the many older adults and families she has supported, Cindy Greer has turned what could be an overwhelming change into a hopeful new beginning.Learn More about Cindy Greer:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Cindy Greer, Guiding Older Adults and Their Families Through Life's Transitions With Dignity and Care News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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