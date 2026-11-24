MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi Archives shared a lesser-known chapter from the history of Gujarat's Kutch, recalling how the largely deserted town of Lakhpat regained prominence as an important Sikh pilgrimage destination following restoration efforts undertaken under Narendra Modi during his tenure as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Lakhpat -- situated along the Great Rann of Kutch -- occupies a significant place in Sikh history.

Once a flourishing port town, Lakhpat has remained largely deserted for nearly two centuries.

However, despite its decline, the town continues to attract Sikh pilgrims as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is believed to have visited and stayed at the location during his travels.

In a video featuring one of his earlier speeches, shared by Modi Archives, PM Modi can be heard recalling the historical and spiritual significance of the gurdwara in Lakhpat.

"This is not just any Gurdwara. It preserves the sacred legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who once visited this site in Lakhpat. Very few people in Kutch may be aware of this -- that the Gurdwara in Lakhpat is deeply intertwined with the memories of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who stopped here before his journey into Sindh. Although this Gurdwara was destroyed by an earthquake, we resolved to rebuild it. It has been reconstructed to be exactly as it once was, and it has now been recognised as a part of global heritage -- it is truly a global heritage site," he had said.

The historic site subsequently came to be known as Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib and is believed to preserve some of the sacred belongings associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The gurdwara, which stands as an important reminder of his visit to the region, suffered extensive damage during the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake and was left in ruins.

At the time, Narendra Modi was serving as a volunteer in Kutch and had not yet assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Deeply affected by the destruction of the historic religious site, he took a keen interest in its restoration later. Efforts were subsequently undertaken to rebuild the gurdwara while preserving its original architectural character and historical significance.

The restoration work eventually received international recognition for its contribution to heritage conservation.

Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib was awarded the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Conservation Award for excellence in heritage preservation in 2004.

The recognition acknowledged the importance of the restoration in safeguarding a site that represents a unique combination of cultural, spiritual and historical heritage.

The restored Lakhpat Gurdwara Sahib now stands as a symbol of faith, unity, inclusivity and communal harmony, reflecting the values that form the foundation of his teachings.

The site continues to draw pilgrims and visitors who wish to connect with the spiritual legacy associated with the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is among the most important religious occasions for the Sikh community.

The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, whose teachings of equality, compassion, service and universal brotherhood continue to inspire people across communities.