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The global condom market size was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.81 billion in 2026 to USD 23.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the condom market with a market share of 38.6% in 2025.

The global increase in the use of contraceptive products by consumers is driving up the demand for condoms. Increasing awareness through government initiatives and extensive sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is also driving global market expansion.

A condom is a sheath-shaped barrier used during sexual activity to lower the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI). Condoms are constructed from latex, polyurethane, or lambskin and are intended to be worn over the penis or inserted into the vagina prior to sexual activity. Their use significantly reduces the likelihood of contracting gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, chlamydia, and HIV/AIDS.

Condoms protect against genital herpes, syphilis, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Condoms have been used as a method of STI prevention since at least 1564. In 1855, rubber contraceptives were introduced, followed by latex condoms in the 1920s. The World Health Organization includes it on its list of essential medicines. In general, condoms are inexpensive, and in some cases, public health initiatives provide them for free.

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Type Insights

The market is bifurcated into latex and non-latex. The latex segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.41% over the forecast period. Factors such as excellent tensile strength, tear resistance, and resilience contribute to the dominance of the latex condom segment in the condom market. Latex remains the most used raw material for the manufacturing of male condoms. The massive purchase and distribution of latex condoms by federal health bodies and the UN health missions is another key factor driving the sales of latex condoms globally. The demand for thin and premium condoms prompted key market players to bring innovations in the industry, leading to significant new product launches in the last few years.

Non-latex condoms include polyisoprene, polyurethane, or polyethylene condoms, most of which protect against pregnancy and STIs (sexually transmitted infections). Mainstream latex condom brands like Durex, Trojan, and SKYN often carry a non-latex condom version. The rising number of consumers with a latex allergy is boosting the global demand for non-latex condoms. Thus, these condoms are gaining significant popularity among consumers, as they contain hypoallergenic materials and are safe to be used by consumers with latex allergies.

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End User Insights

The market is divided into men and women. The men's segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period. Male condoms are regarded as a safe and efficient method of birth control. According to Planned Parenthood, condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy when used as directed. Inappropriate use reduces effectiveness to about 85%. The demand for condoms among male consumers globally has surged over the past few years, especially in developing countries. The rising demand can be ascribed to consumers becoming more aware of safe intercourse, preventing unwanted pregnancies, and various diseases affecting human health.

Based on information provided by Planned Parenthood, the efficacy rate of female condoms is 95%. This percentage falls to 79% when they are not used correctly. An open attitude toward women's sexuality and increased awareness of women's sexual wellness products drive the female condom market. The key factors, such as the unmet need for contraception in emerging countries, increasing incidences of unwanted pregnancies, surging awareness, and government initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies, have boosted the demand for female condoms in recent years.

Distribution Channel Insights

The market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The pharmacies and drug stores segment is the largest revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.67% throughout the forecast period. Pharmacies and drug stores are one of the most prominent sales channels for the sale of condoms, as they offer a wide variety of products. E-pharmacies ease the process of accessibility for consumers. In addition, acquisitions have given industry participants additional growth options. One example is Amazon's USD 1 billion acquisition of Manchester-based PillPack, a digital pharmacy. Similarly, the launch of many new variants of condoms and the increased competition among the companies resulted in an incremental surge in pharmaceutical sales. This factor is expected to expedite the growth of the pharmacy retail market over the forecast period.

The concept of selling through convenience stores is most prominent in developing countries. Due to high competition, sellers offer lucrative prices for the products to sustain in the market. Therefore, for selling condoms in developing countries, convenience stores are the preferred mode of distribution. Consumers' buying behavior is directly proportional to the wide availability of condom brands in convenience stores. Many convenience stores are open longer than traditional stores, which helps increase the sales of products like condoms.

Convenience stores provide an ideal platform for these condom brands to showcase their products. The convenience store channel has long played a significant role in serving consumer packaged goods needs. Thus, this distribution channel is the destination location for convenience, which is indirectly increasing the growth of these products.

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.89% over the forecast period. This can be ascribed to a surge in demand in countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan, where a large population, favorable government initiatives to control the population, and the prevalence of STDs and HIV have increased demand. China's market has significant growth potential. Domestic start-ups attempt to increase their market share. In June 2017, a manufacturer in Gansu Province introduced a condom made from polyurethane derived from water. According to the manufacturer, this product has the thinnest sheath. It was intended to increase the market share of Sagami and Okamoto, two Japanese manufacturers.

Furthermore, the Government in the region is launching various initiatives and implementing programs to promote safe reproductive health. For instance, the National Health Mission and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, updated the National Health Policy and National Rural Health Mission in 2017. These policies promote the use of condoms as a method of contraception, thereby boosting market growth.

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Europe Condom Market Trends

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.09% over the forecast period. The region accounted for a substantial market share, mostly driven by the growing demand from individuals identifying as lesbians, sex workers, and men who engage in sexual activities with other males. In Europe, government initiatives promoting contraceptives among the youth population are being implemented to prevent the spread of HIV. For instance, as an initiative to combat HIV and AIDS, the French Ministry of Health announced in November 2018 that doctors would be reimbursed for prescribing condoms. Various efforts are being made to create awareness about using condoms and their role in preventing sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies, and other unwanted sex-related complications.

In addition, Germany is the first country to promote condoms in its military. The German Aids Service Organization distributes free condoms to refugees as part of a campaign to increase awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and inform people about the German health system. During this campaign, in 2018, a total of 350,000 contraceptives were distributed.

North America Condom Market Trends

In North America, the presence of a well-educated population and increased awareness concerning birth control products in the U.S. and Canada are the main causes for a significant share. As per the survey conducted in 2019 in the U.S., 89.7% of sexually active students (those involved in sexual contact with the opposite sex) used the product or a primary contraceptive method during their most recent sexual encounter. In the survey, these products were reported as the most common primary contraceptive method at the time of the last sexual encounter, accounting for 43.9% compared to birth control pills (23.3%) and intrauterine devices IUD or implants (4.9%).

On the other hand, in 2019, a research report released by condom brand Trojan in association with the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) and the University of Guelph found that many young people aged between 18 and 24 in the country do not use condoms. This, in turn, reveals an opportunity for the players to raise awareness regarding safe intercourse among the country's young population.

The South American condom market is still at a nascent stage. However, product innovation is advancing in the South American market. For instance, in 2019, Argentinian company Tulipán launched a new line of condoms that can only be opened with four hands. The brand claims that these condoms will increase safe sex and ensure that the people engaging in intercourse have each other's consent. Similarly, Brazil has spared no effort to increase condom usage. Educating the population about the use of condoms stands at the top of the priority list, followed by free distribution and others. The Ministry of Health in Brazil distributed about 470 million male condoms, 10 million female condoms, and 31 million lubricating gel sachets in 2019.

By Type 2 Latex Non-latex By End-User 2 Men Women By Distribution Channel 5 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 8 China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC · Veru Inc. · Humanwell Group · Church & Dwight Co. Inc. · Mankind Pharma Limited Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The condom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading players in this market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Veru Inc., Humanwell Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Mankind Pharma Limited. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 38.6% in 2025. The condom market size is valued at USD 12.81 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 23.75 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Condom Market Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Veru Inc. Humanwell Group