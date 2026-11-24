01

Testing Laboratory Expansion

Independent laboratories, contract testing organizations, and analytical service providers can benefit from opportunities to establish testing facilities in underserved cannabis markets. New laboratories create revenue through sample testing, laboratory partnerships, and long-term service contracts, while companies such as SC Labs and ACS Laboratory operate in cannabis testing services.

02

Advanced Testing Equipment and Method Development

Cannabis Testing Services Market Segmental AnalysisBy Service

Potency testing dominated the cannabis testing services market with a 39.6% share, driven by the need to verify cannabinoid concentrations, ensure product consistency, and comply with regulatory quality standards across cannabis products.

Genetic testing is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6%, supported by increasing demand for strain identification, genetic profiling, breeding optimization, and improved consistency in cannabis cultivation.

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By End User

Cannabis drug manufacturers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, driven by increasing demand for standardized cannabis -based products, stringent quality control requirements, and the need for reliable testing to ensure product safety and consistency.

Cannabis cultivators are projected to register a CAGR of 14.8%, supported by growing emphasis on crop quality, contamination monitoring, and compliance with testing requirements throughout the cultivation process.

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Cannabis Testing Services Market Regional Analysis Europe Cannabis Testing Services Market

The Europe cannabis testing services market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.5% in 2025.

U.K. Cannabis Testing Services MarketThe U.K. cannabis testing services market could benefit from continued demand for accredited analytical testing, as the Home Office requires laboratories testing cannabis-derived products for controlled-cannabinoid exemptions to hold ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for the relevant analytical methods, while the extension of industrial hemp cultivation licences from three to six years starting January 2026 may support longer-term sector activity and testing requirements Cannabis Testing Services Market

Germany's cannabis testing services market could benefit from growing medical cannabis imports and tighter quality oversight, as imports increased by more than 400% year over year in the first half of 2025, reaching approximately 80 tonnes, and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices continues to conduct regular inspections of medicinal cannabis businesses to safeguard product quality and safety.

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North America Cannabis Testing Services Market

The North America cannabis testing services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

U.S. Cannabis Testing Services Market

The U.S. cannabis testing services market could experience changing testing requirements as the amended federal hemp definition is scheduled to take effect on December 11, 2026, potentially requiring laboratories to adjust THC testing methods and product classification protocols; additionally, the USDA has extended enforcement discretion for DEA-registered laboratory testing of hemp through December 31, 2026, highlighting the importance of expanding compliant testing capacity.

Canada Cannabis Testing Services Market

The Canada cannabis testing services market could benefit from continued regulatory requirements, as Health Canada requires cannabis analytical testing laboratories to obtain a federal licence and mandates validated testing methods for cannabinoid content and contaminants, supporting ongoing demand for compliant third-party testing as the regulated cannabis industry develops.

Asia Pacific Cannabis Testing Services Market

The Asia Pacific cannabis testing services market accounted for the regional share of 18.4% in 2025.

Japan Cannabis Testing Services Market

Japan's cannabis testing services market could benefit from stricter product-compliance requirements, as the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has established THC residue limits of 10 ppm for oils and powders, 0.1 ppm for aqueous products, and 1 ppm for other products, while its revised cannabis regulations provide for licensed cultivation and medicinal applications, increasing the need for precise THC-content testing.

China Cannabis Testing Services Market

China's cannabis testing services market could benefit from the introduction of GB/T 45582-2025, a national standard for quantitative analysis of hemp chemical components that took effect on November 1, 2025, supporting more standardised laboratory testing of hemp materials and their chemical composition.

India Cannabis Testing Services Market

India's cannabis testing services market has a more limited near-term growth outlook because cultivation remains tightly controlled; however, the central government's National Policy on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances provides for research and trials of low-THC cannabis cultivars for industrial and horticultural uses, which could create future demand for THC-content and chemical-composition testing as permitted research expands.

Competitive landscape

The cannabis testing services market is moderately fragmented, with participation from established analytical testing laboratories, specialized cannabis testing companies, pharmaceutical testing providers, contract research organizations, and regional independent laboratories. The leading players in the cannabis testing services market are Anandia Labs, Anresco, CW Analytical Laboratories, CannaSafe Analytics, and Digipath, with these five companies estimated to collectively account for approximately 15–20% of the global cannabis testing services market share; this is an indicative estimate, as their combined share is not publicly verified.

Established players primarily compete on testing accuracy, laboratory accreditation, regulatory compliance, analytical capabilities, testing capacity, turnaround time, quality assurance, geographic coverage, and relationships with cannabis producers and regulators. Emerging players generally compete through advanced testing technologies, faster sample processing, cost-effective testing packages, specialized analytical services, digital reporting platforms, flexible service offerings, and solutions tailored to specific cannabis products and regulatory requirements within the cannabis testing services market ecosystem.

By Service 4 Potency Testing Pesticide Testing Heavy Metal Testing Genetic Testing By End-User 2 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers Cannabis Cultivators Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Anandia Labs (Canada) · Anresco Laboratories (U.S.) · CW Analytical Laboratories (U.S.) · CannaSafe Analytics (U.S.) · Digipath, Inc. (U.S.) Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The cannabis testing services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading players in this market are Anandia Labs, Anresco, CW Analytical Laboratories, CannaSafe Analytics, Digipath. Europe dominated the market with a share of 36.5% in 2025. The cannabis testing services market size is valued at USD 3.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 11.37 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cannabis Testing Services Market Anandia Labs (Canada) Anresco Laboratories (U.S.)