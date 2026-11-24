CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Special Education Educator and Education Policy Fellow Brings More Than Two Decades of Teaching, Advocacy, and Legal Scholarship to the Pursuit of Educational EquityLivermore, California – Keri A. Donesley-Miles, M.S., Ph.D., is a dedicated educator, education policy advocate, and emerging leader who currently serves as a Special Education Educator at Altamont Creek Elementary School. With more than 21 years of experience serving students across California, she has taught physical education, health science, and special education. Much of her career has unfolded in diverse and underserved communities, including the Oakland, West Contra Costa, Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley, and Stockton school districts. Her passion for helping students succeed, particularly those whose voices are often overlooked, has been the driving force behind her commitment to educational equity and student success. Today, her work bridges the gap between classroom practice and policy, with a focus on equity, legal compliance, stakeholder engagement, and systems improvement. During her 12 years in Stockton, Keri expanded her impact well beyond the classroom. She developed student leadership programs, fostered community partnerships, advocated for educators, and led initiatives that promoted student wellness, engagement, and achievement.Committed to lifelong learning, Keri earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education with a focus on Exercise Science from Sonoma State University and a master's degree in Special Education for Mild to Moderate Disabilities from National University. She holds teaching credentials in Physical Education, Health Science, and Special Education for Mild to Moderate Disabilities. At 51, after more than two decades in teaching, she made a decision that surprised many of those around her and enrolled in a Ph.D. program. She had come to recognize that working inside a system and improving a system are not always the same thing, and she wanted to understand how policies are created, why they succeed or fail, and how decisions made far from the classroom shape the daily lives of students, teachers, and families. She recently earned her Ph.D. in Educational Law from Liberty University. As an Education Policy Fellow through the Institute for Educational Leadership, she has further deepened her insight into how legislation and institutional decision-making shape educational opportunities and outcomes.Keri attributes her success to perseverance, curiosity, and a genuine desire to make a difference. Raised in a family of educators, she gained an early appreciation for both the rewards and the challenges of teaching. She has embraced every opportunity to learn, grow, and take on new challenges, from the classroom to educational research and policy. Through it all, she has remained focused on advocating for students, supporting educators, and creating opportunities for others to succeed. In her view, passion paired with purpose and persistence makes meaningful change possible.The best career advice Keri has received echoes that same conviction: never lose sight of why she chose this profession. Challenges and setbacks will always come, but staying focused on purpose makes the difficult days easier to navigate. That guidance continues to shape her work as an educator, researcher, and policy advocate. Her advice to young women entering education follows naturally: if teaching is truly what they want, she encourages them to remember why they chose it and keep moving forward. Setbacks and moments of self-doubt do not define a career, and she urges new educators to learn from them, keep the bigger picture in view, and remember that resilience will carry them farther than perfection ever will.Keri sees one of the greatest challenges in education today as balancing accountability with the flexibility educators need to meet the diverse needs of their students. Limited resources, increasing regulatory demands, teacher retention, student mental health, and evolving expectations all place significant pressure on schools. At the same time, she views these pressures as openings to rethink how students are supported, strengthen educational policy, and empower educators through innovation, collaboration, and strong leadership. In her assessment, the future of education depends on leaders who are willing to embrace change while keeping students at the center of every decision.Integrity, compassion, perseverance, and service guide Keri in both her professional and personal life. Her personal tagline,“Be Nice,” reflects the importance she places on kindness, respect, and treating others with compassion. She leads with empathy and approaches every challenge with honesty and determination. Whether she is working with students, collaborating with colleagues, or contributing to education policy, she strives to make thoughtful, ethical decisions centered on creating meaningful opportunities for others. For her, lasting success is measured not only by what is accomplished but by the positive impact left on the people around her.Beyond the classroom, Keri is passionate about leadership development, community service, and personal growth. She is a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society for teacher excellence, the Lions Club, and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, and she actively supports initiatives that strengthen schools and local communities. Her perseverance extends into her personal life as well, where she enjoys open-water swimming and has completed both the Alcatraz Crossing and the Golden Gate Bridge swim. She has also shared her journey in an article for Influential Women, describing reinvention as uncomfortable but worthwhile and encouraging women to recognize how transferable their experience truly is. In her view, no one is defined by the career they started with, and age should never convince anyone that an opportunity has passed.Whether supporting students with diverse learning needs, advocating for educational equity, developing innovative programs, contributing to education policy, or mentoring future leaders, Keri approaches every endeavor with purpose and resilience. Her career reflects a steady belief that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive. Through decades of teaching, scholarship, and service, Keri A. Donesley-Miles continues to demonstrate that a commitment to equity, kindness, and lifelong learning, paired with the courage to keep growing, can open doors for students and educators alike.Learn More about Keri A. Donesley-Miles:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Keri A. Donesley-Miles, Bridges Classroom Practice and Education Policy to Champion Every Student News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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