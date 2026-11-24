MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday shared a video featuring himself, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their mother, Sonia Gandhi, as they revisited memories from the past, discussed her journey from Italy to India and recalled moments of joy, laughter and pain in the memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that he and Priyanka had sat down with their mother to discuss several aspects of her life that were not included in her book.

"The proposal didn't go according to plan, and neither did my seventh birthday. The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy. There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa's security. And even after 500+ pages, there are some things Ma has left out of her book. Priyanka and I sat down with our mother to talk through all of it. Going back to those memories brought back the joy, the laughter and even the pain we felt at the time," LoP Gandhi wrote.

He further said that his mother's journey of belonging had been marked by immense love and terrible tragedy, which she had faced with dignity and courage.

LoP Gandhi also shared a video, approximately 23 minutes long, featuring Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The conversation touched upon different chapters of Sonia Gandhi's life, including her childhood, her journey to India, family relationships and the impact of politics on her life.

During the conversation, Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, visiting Sonia Gandhi's father to seek his permission to marry her.

While discussing the memories that Sonia Gandhi had left out of her book, Rahul Gandhi said that she had some unpleasant memories but also had a selective memory, remembering only what she wanted to.

He then asked her about her journey from Italy to India. Sonia Gandhi explained that adjusting to a completely different country, culture and background had taken time.

She also recalled the things that had shocked her upon arriving in India, particularly the challenges faced by people.

In another part of the conversation, the three discussed Sonia Gandhi's mother. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled how her grandmother was friendly and would make friends despite language barriers. She also spoke about how her grandmother taught her to cook Italian food.

Priyanka further recalled an emotional incident when Sonia Gandhi's mother broke down in tears, feeling that her daughter was no longer Italian and had become completely Indian.

The conversation then moved to another chapter, titled 'Did Politics Change Everything?', in which Rahul Gandhi spoke about how his mother changed after Rajiv Gandhi entered politics and particularly after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rahul and Priyanka recalled that they had not seen their mother laugh in the same way as she used to before these events.

Sonia Gandhi then interrupted the conversation, recalling how Rahul Gandhi used to say that his number one mother was his grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

LoP Gandhi recalled that this often led to arguments, prompting Priyanka to jokingly say that whenever such disagreements happened, he should tell her, and she would remind their mother that Rahul was her favourite child.

In the next segment, titled 'What's Not in the Book?', Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had not written about how people treated her or revealed their true nature, suggesting that she had left out such details because of her kindness.

He further recalled witnessing his mother being "brutalised, humiliated and abused", referring to the difficult experiences she had faced over the years.