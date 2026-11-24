MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 24 (IANS) Extensive traffic restrictions have been put in place in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday in view of Dev Deepawali and Kartik Purnima celebrations, with the city preparing to welcome an estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists.

The Varanasi Traffic Police issued a detailed traffic management notice on Sunday, outlining restrictions and alternative routes for November 24 to manage the expected rush of visitors.

Commuters travelling between Padav, Namo Ghat, Ramnagar, Lanka and railway station approaches have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly. The approach to Namo Ghat from Rajghat Bridge will remain closed to both pedestrians and vehicles.

However, the NH19 Vishwasundari Bridge and the Ring Road Ganga Bridge will remain available for normal movement between Varanasi and Chandauli. For people travelling between Varanasi city and Ramnagar, the Samne Ghat Bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and two-wheelers.

The traffic arrangements also include changes to bus operations. From 1 p.m., bus services will be shifted to temporary stations at Sandaha and Harahua instead of their usual operations from Cantt and Kashi depots. Passengers arriving by bus will have to continue towards their destinations using the prescribed local transport routes.

Meanwhile, Varanasi is gearing up for grand Dev Deepawali celebrations, with the Uttar Pradesh government making extensive arrangements to accommodate the expected 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will attend the celebrations as the chief guest. The main lighting ceremony will take place between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., when more than 11 lakh diyas, including 10 lakh earthen lamps and one lakh cow dung lamps, will illuminate the city.

Of these, five lakh diyas will light up Kashi's 88 permanent ghats through 83 committees, while 3.5 lakh lamps will be arranged along the sandy stretch across the Ganga. Another 2.5 lakh diyas will illuminate 103 ponds across the city.

Additionally, 2,100 diyas will be lit at Pushkar Talab in memory of eminent personalities associated with Kashi, including Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bismillah Khan and Girija Devi.

Following the lighting ceremony, the Grand Maa Ganga Aarti will be held at prominent ghats between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Blending tradition with modern technology, the celebrations will also feature a 25-minute 3D projection mapping and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat, scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m.