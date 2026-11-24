MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Industry body Nasscom has urged the government to make artificial intelligence (AI)-led transformation, cybersecurity, tax certainty and formal job creation key priorities in the Union Budget 2027-28.

In its pre-budget recommendations, the industry has noted that India must strengthen its global competitiveness as AI rapidly reshapes technology demand, business models and employment.

The next phase of policy reforms should build on the transfer pricing measures announced in Budget 2026-27 and focus on enabling technology innovation, workforce transformation and growth of global capability centres (GCCs), Nasscom said.

The industry body proposed the creation of an AI services transformation and innovation scheme for an initial three-year period to be jointly designed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Finance.

The proposed programme would support the development and commercialisation of AI-based products and services, while helping technology companies retrain employees for emerging AI-driven roles.

The tech industry also sought government backing for a dedicated cybersecurity programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), saying stronger cyber resilience among smaller firms is critical as they increasingly form part of global technology delivery networks.

On taxation, the body called for greater certainty around the treatment of foreign specialists, employee secondments and global leadership roles within India's rapidly expanding GCC ecosystem.

It recommended safeguards to ensure temporary visits by overseas personnel and cross-border managerial responsibilities do not automatically trigger permanent establishment-related tax disputes.

To encourage talent retention and wealth creation, Nasscom proposed reforms to the taxation of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) in unlisted companies.

It also suggested deferring tax payment until shares are sold, listed or after a specified period instead of taxing employees at the time of share allotment.

The association also recommended increasing the salary eligibility threshold for employment-linked tax deductions to Rs 1 lakh per month from the current Rs 25,000, aligning it with the wage limit under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

Additionally, Nasscom called for tax-neutral treatment of qualifying corporate restructurings, including mergers and fast-track demergers and sought faster resolution of tax disputes through streamlined appeal, refund and stay mechanisms.

These measures would help accelerate AI adoption, promote formal employment, attract global investments and strengthen India's position as a leading technology and innovation hub, according to the tech industry.