MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment strengthens HiRO's established Southeast Asia platform, giving sponsors worldwide faster, single-partner access to the region's nearly 700 million patient population

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Healthcare today announced that its Southeast Asia Fund has made a strategic investment in Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO), a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) with more than 550 professionals operating across 23 countries in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

The investment will accelerate HiRO's expansion across Southeast Asia - one of the world's fastest-growing regions for clinical trial activity - building on the company's existing operational footprint to connect global sponsors with the region's large patient populations, currently underrepresented in global trials, through a single, integrated partner.

"HiRO was purpose-built to give biotech and pharmaceutical companies of every size access to world-class clinical research, wherever their patients are," said Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HiRO. "Today, we operate trials for sponsors around the world, led by teams with decades of domain expertise in different therapeutic areas and advanced drug modalities. Southeast Asia is not a new frontier for us - it is a region where we already run trials. What global sponsors increasingly need is a partner with the local knowledge to navigate complex regulatory environments and the global infrastructure to integrate those sites seamlessly into multi-regional clinical trials. TVM Capital Healthcare brings unmatched regional expertise and a proven track record of scaling healthcare businesses across Southeast Asia. Together, we will bring more of the world's most innovative therapies to the region's patients - and more of the region's patients into global clinical development."

A Global Platform, Built with Purpose

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Karen Chu, HiRO has established itself as one of the fastest-growing boutique CROs in the world. The company delivers full-service capabilities spanning Phase I–IV clinical operations, biostatistics, data management, regulatory affairs and medical affairs across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

HiRO by the numbers:



550+ professionals across 23 countries

1,600+ clinical trials supported

1,400+ site engagements worldwide Headquarters in New Jersey in the United States, with operations balanced across Eastern and Western hemispheres



HiRO occupies a distinct and highly sought-after position in the CRO landscape: large enough to manage complex, multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) across geographies, yet agile enough to deliver the speed, flexibility and personalized service that small and mid-sized biotech sponsors demand. The company's proprietary technology platform, ForesightTM, further differentiates its offering by enabling real-time trial visibility, operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making across borders.

In May 2026, HiRO completed a targeted carve-out from Aixial Group, selectively integrating teams across Europe and North America that align with HiRO's strategic priorities and further strengthen the company's global full-service platform. The transaction brought on board a seasoned team with more than 20 years of clinical research experience, adding deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise that complements existing core capabilities and reinforces its disciplined buy-and-build growth strategy.

HiRO's expertise concentrates where sponsors face the highest complexity. Oncology leads the portfolio at more than 30 percent of trials, complemented by deep capabilities in metabolic disease and endocrinology, immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and dermatology - positioning HiRO as a single strategic CRO partner from early- through late-phase development across indications. That breadth extends to advanced modalities: HiRO has a proven track record in cell and gene therapy (CGT), biologics and radiopharmaceuticals, with the specialized regulatory, supply-chain and site-network capabilities these demanding programs require.

"Small and mid-sized biotechs need clinical partners that combine global standards with speed, flexibility and genuine therapeutic expertise. HiRO has built exactly that - a differentiated position between the large global CROs and local providers - through its technology-enabled platform and a disciplined buy-and-build strategy, " said Dr. Sascha Berger, who led the transaction for TVM Capital Healthcare. "Its established presence in Southeast Asia provides a strong operational foundation to build on, and we look forward to supporting Dr. Chu and her team as they scale across the region."

Southeast Asia: The Next Engine of Global Trial Acceleration

Southeast Asia represents one of the most compelling opportunities in global clinical development. The ASEAN member states are home to nearly 700 million people, including significant under-served populations across high-priority indications such as first-line lung, liver and breast cancers, chronic hepatitis B and type 2 diabetes - patient populations that are both clinically important and increasingly difficult to access in saturated Western markets.

TVM Capital Healthcare's investment will enable HiRO to transform its existing Southeast Asia operations into a full-scale acceleration platform for global sponsors. Faster patient enrollment compresses clinical timelines, shortens the path to the pivotal data that investors fund and that acquirers and licensing partners value - and, critically, brings life-changing therapies to patients who need them sooner.

"HiRO addresses a genuine and growing gap in the clinical research market - combining a proven global platform and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference for patients," said Hoda Abou-Jamra, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TVM Capital Healthcare. "Southeast Asia is important to the company's next phase of growth. As an investor-operator with deep experience building and scaling healthcare businesses in the region, we are proud to partner with Dr. Chu and her team as they extend HiRO's established Southeast Asia operations and connect them to sponsors worldwide."

About TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare is a global private equity investor and operator focused on healthcare growth capital across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With nearly 40 years of healthcare investing and operating experience globally and more than 17 years in emerging markets, the firm partners with companies that expand access to quality healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen healthcare systems while delivering attractive returns for investors.

TVMCapitalHealthcare.com

About HiRO

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO) is a global full-service contract research organization headquartered in New Jersey, United States. Since its founding in 2020, HiRO has scaled to more than 550 professionals across 23 countries, delivering end-to-end clinical development services from Phase I through Phase IV - including clinical operations, biostatistics, data management, regulatory affairs and medical affairs. The company's therapeutic expertise spans oncology, endocrinology and metabolic disease, immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and dermatology, with proven capabilities in cell and gene therapy, biologics and radiopharmaceuticals. Powered by its proprietary ForesightTM platform, HiRO enables sponsors to execute complex, multi-regional clinical trials with the rigor of a large CRO and the speed and responsiveness of a focused partner. For more information, visit

Harvestiro.com\

CONTACT: Media Contacts TVM Capital Healthcare: Holly Radel Head of Communications... HiRO: HiRO Marketing...