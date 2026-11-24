MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, PixSmart's smart-hardware brands VisionMore and PetYoYo announced that the VisionMore S11 4K AI PTZ Camera, together with the PetYoYo C8 AI Pet Health Guardian and the PetYoYo T10 AI Pet GPS Safety Tracker, will be offered as a bundle during the 2026 year-end shopping season. According to the company, the three products address three use cases: remote work and content creation, in-home pet health monitoring, and outdoor pet location safety. Promotion details are published on each product's official page.









VisionMore S11 4K AI PTZ Camera: Built for Remote Work and Content Creation









According to company materials, the S11 combines a 4K imaging module with an AI PTZ system that supports automatic subject tracking, smart framing and adaptive view adjustment, reducing the need for manual setup. The PTZ rotates 360 degrees to cover common angles for online meetings, livestream selling and short-video production. The device offers on-device meeting transcription, with audio processing performed locally on the device. The company describes it as "the world's first webcam with forever-free meeting transcription"; the exact scope of service and free period are subject to the product page.

PetYoYo C8: Health Monitoring for Multi-Pet Households









The C8 is positioned as an AI pet health-monitoring device. According to the company, it uses proprietary multi-pet visual recognition to distinguish between pets in the same household and log behavioural data - feeding, drinking, activity, sleep and grooming - for each animal separately. The system generates visual health reports and sends alerts when it detects a sharp drop in activity, abnormal routines or changes in body condition. It also provides AI-based pet health consultation, two-way audio, laser play and full-colour night vision for remote interaction.









PetYoYo T10: Outdoor Location and Safety for Pets

The T10 uses combined Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS positioning with an embedded eSIM, so it connects out of the box without a separate SIM card; the company states that it supports global network coverage. Custom geofenced safe zones trigger instant alerts to a phone when a pet moves outside the boundary. The unit weighs 23 grams, carries a rated 30-day battery life and an IP67 waterproof rating, and is intended for rainy walks and outdoor trips. A three-level pet-recovery system and AI activity monitoring are also included, with outdoor activity data logged in the app.

Promotion Details

The promotion runs across the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. Availability, discount levels and exact dates are subject to the official pages:

VisionMore S11 4K AI PTZ Camera:

PetYoYo C8 AI Pet Health Monitor:

PetYoYo T10 AI Pet GPS Safety Tracker:

Product demo videos:







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About PixSmart Technology

PixSmart is a national high-tech enterprise and specialized innovative SME headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The company is driven by proprietary edge AI vision technology and has built a full-stack technical barrier spanning underlying algorithms to software and hardware products. As a top-three global supplier of smartphone vision solutions, PixSmart has provided imaging algorithm services to industry leaders including Huawei, Samsung, and Transsion, reaching hundreds of millions of users across more than 50 countries and regions. For its consumer business, PixSmart operates two proprietary brands: VisionMore for AI imaging cameras and PetYoYo for AI pet smart devices.

About VisionMore

VisionMore focuses on innovation in intelligent imaging hardware and AI-powered cameras. The brand's philosophy is that great imaging is not just about sharper visuals, but about better understanding what the user wants to express-creating tools that are smarter, lighter, and more user-friendly. The VisionMore S11, its flagship 4K AI PTZ camera, is designed for content creators, remote teams, and small meeting rooms, featuring a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, 2 TOPS on-device AI computing power, automatic human tracking, multi-person framing, and hair-level AI background matting.

About PetYoYo

PetYoYo is PixSmart's smart hardware brand dedicated to pet health guardianship and is jointly invested by the President of iFLYTEK and former senior executives from 360. Leveraging PixSmart's proprietary multi-pet recognition algorithms and AI veterinary large model, PetYoYo addresses core pet owner concerns such as separation anxiety and health-related worries through precise 24/7 monitoring and seamless remote interaction. The flagship PetYoYo C8 has received the American Good Design Award and the French Design Gold Award. The PetYoYo T10 GPS Safety Tracker extends the brand's safety mission outdoors with real-time location tracking and activity history playback.

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