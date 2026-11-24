How Fingerprint Boston's group fingerprinting service works for employers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire: send the roster, routing confirmed, one technician in one room, ten minutes a person with on-screen quality scoring, same-day submission, one ite

A Fingerprint Boston group visit at an employer's conference table: one technician, one roster, about ten minutes per person. Visits run from Tewksbury, Massachusetts across metro Boston and into Nashua, Manchester and Salem, New Hampshire.

On-site group fingerprinting in a Boston office: an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner and a laptop on the conference table, one person in the chair and the rest of the roster waiting minutes rather than losing a morning.

One technician prints a whole roster at the employer's site in MA or NH, about ten minutes a person, same-day submission, one invoice, no minimum group size.

- Hanson Webb, CEO, Fingerprint Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fingerprint Boston, a private fingerprinting office in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, today announced the launch of a group fingerprinting service for employers, schools, staffing agencies and nonprofits across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One certified technician brings an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner and blank FD-258 cards to the organization, prints the whole roster in a morning, submits electronically the same day and leaves one itemized invoice. There is no minimum group size, and each person sits for about ten minutes.

The launch targets a cost that never appears on an invoice. A new hire sent out alone loses about ninety minutes door to door in metro Boston traffic, and a roster of twelve becomes twelve absences, twelve mileage claims and a start date that slips. At a $35 loaded hourly rate, the company's published math puts five new hires at about $263 of paid time away, twelve at about $630 and twenty-five seasonal staff at about $1,312.

"We are thrilled to launch group fingerprinting as a service in its own right, because the fingerprint fee was never the expensive part of a background check," said Hanson Webb, CEO of Fingerprint Boston. "The expensive part is twelve people leaving the building on twelve different days. Group fingerprinting puts the whole roster on one date, in one room, with one technician responsible for every capture."

Booking starts with a date, an address and a headcount, and the quote arrives the same day. About a week ahead the organization sends the roster, each person's requirement, the Originating Agency Identifier (ORI) or service code for each agency and one instruction letter, and Fingerprint Boston confirms the routing for every name before the visit. The technician needs a room with a door, a table, a chair and a power outlet. Setup takes about thirty minutes, each person shows an unexpired government photo ID and is printed in roster order, and a fifteen-person roster fits inside a morning. Larger rosters are staggered in waves.

Mixed rosters are normal, and the agency letter, not the job title, decides each person's service. One session can run the $170 FBI Identity History Summary check through an FBI-approved channeler, with results usually in 1 to 3 business days, open only to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents for personal use such as a visa or an apostille and never valid for U.S. employment or licensing; Live Scan for agencies that accept electronic submissions; and FD-258 ink cards for boards that want paper. Massachusetts Statewide Applicant Fingerprint Identification Services (SAFIS) checks for schools and child care run only through the state's contracted vendor and are flagged before quoting.

New Hampshire rosters get their own routing. A New Hampshire State Police criminal history record check with fingerprints costs $50, or $23 for qualifying nonprofit volunteers, and the state's seven LiveScan sites take appointments only. Fingerprint Boston cannot send prints into the state portal, so for state checks the technician rolls FD-258 cards on site only when the requesting agency accepts mailed cards. For everything else, FBI checks for staff going abroad, cards for out-of-state boards and federal paperwork, the service runs in Nashua, Manchester and Salem at the same rates as in Massachusetts.

Prints are captured on an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner that scores every impression on screen with the NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) measure from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and a weak finger is re-rolled in the chair. "One technician working from one roster applies the same standard to every capture and catches a wrong ORI or a missing middle initial before anything goes to the FBI," Webb said. "A rejected set does not fail fast. It fails three to six weeks later, after the start date has moved." If an agency rejects a set for print quality, the recapture is free.

A group visit is a $295 base travel fee plus the standard per-person rates: $170 for the FBI check with the channeler and FBI fees included, $79.95 for Live Scan and $59.95 for an FD-258 card and $25 per additional card. Zone and traffic surcharges are quoted in writing before booking, and the organization pays only for the people printed, with no rush fee. The base fee works out to $59 a person for five, $24.58 for twelve and $11.80 for twenty-five, and the company's mobile fingerprinting cost guide works through sample rosters. "For most teams of five or more the visit costs less than the payroll it replaces," Webb said.

Requests come from staffing agencies clearing cohorts, healthcare employers whose nurses hold licenses in other states, independent schools sending faculty abroad, broker-dealers filing Form U4 fingerprints, and youth sports leagues and nonprofits printing volunteers. Capture happens one on one behind a closed door, and results go where the agency directs. Visits run from Tewksbury across metro Boston, MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley, into southern New Hampshire and to Rhode Island, where the longer drive adds a distance surcharge. Anyone absent on the day uses a same-day appointment at the Tewksbury office. The company's guide to on-site fingerprinting for employers and groups covers a full visit.

Employers can request a written quote by calling (978) 424-4629 with a date, address and headcount, or through the website's contact form. The office asks for a week of notice for a standard roster and two to three weeks during hiring season. Payment is taken online when the visit is booked.

About Fingerprint Boston

Fingerprint Boston is a private fingerprinting office at 1215 Main St, Unit 115, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in business since 2007 and led by founder and CEO Hanson Webb. It provides Live Scan fingerprinting, FD-258 and FD-1164 ink cards, FBI Identity History Summary checks through an FBI-approved channeler, apostilles for FBI reports, remote processing for U.S. citizens abroad and group visits across Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island. All services are by appointment, Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, with payment taken online at booking.

Hanson Webb

Fingerprint Boston

978-424-4629

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