MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, recalling his exceptional courage and military leadership in defending Assam's sovereignty against Mughal forces.

In a post on X, Sarma described Lachit Borphukan as the immortal general of the Ahom Kingdom and said his tactical brilliance, patriotism and determination during the historic Battle of Saraighat continued to remain an enduring source of pride for Assam and the country.

The Chief Minister said Lachit's leadership in the Battle of Saraighat, fought in 1671, played a decisive role in resisting Mughal expansion into Assam and safeguarding the sovereignty of the Ahom kingdom.

Highlighting the state government's initiatives to preserve and popularise the legendary warrior's legacy, Sarma said several measures had been undertaken to take his story of bravery beyond Assam and establish it firmly in the national consciousness.

Among the initiatives, he mentioned the grand celebrations marking Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary, the construction of a grand statue and a Maidam Complex in Jorhat, and efforts to incorporate his life and achievements into school curricula across several states.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the publication of translated biographies of Lachit Borphukan in 23 Indian languages, describing it as an important step towards making his extraordinary military career accessible to a wider audience across the country.

Sarma said the government was committed to ensuring that the historical contributions of the Ahom general received due recognition at the national level.

He added that the state government would continue making efforts to preserve Lachit's legacy and honour his contribution to Assam's history.

Lachit Diwas is observed annually on November 24 in Assam to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, who led the Ahom forces against the Mughal army in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

The naval battle, fought on the Brahmaputra near present-day Guwahati, remains one of the most significant military episodes in Assam's history.

Lachit Borphukan's leadership and strategic acumen continue to inspire generations, particularly in the Northeast.