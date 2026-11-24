MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress leader Manickam Tagore has urged the Tamil Nadu government to register a case against Kallakurichi MLA, Arul Vignesh, over allegations that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Legislator sent an obscene message to the District Collector.

In a post on X, Tagore called for immediate action under the relevant provisions of law. He said the government had a duty to protect the dignity and safety of a woman officer in its service and that the Legislator's position should have no bearing on how the authorities handled the allegation.

The National Commission for Women has sought an enquiry into the allegation and asked for a report.

The Madras High Court has also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Kallakurichi Collector to furnish explanations in the matter.

Whether the Collector herself lodged a complaint remains a point of dispute. Tagore said in his post that she had already complained and cited that as grounds for registering a case without delay.

Police, however, had earlier told the High Court that the Collector had not filed a complaint about the alleged message.

The allegation came to public attention through reports in newspapers and on television and subsequently circulated on social media.

Tagore referred specifically to a report in an English-language daily, describing its contents as shocking.

He appealed to the state government to intervene to ensure justice for the Collector.

The matter came before the High Court on a petition filed by R. Trisooli, a Chennai-based lawyer affiliated with the AIADMK.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Director General of Police and the Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police to register a case against Vignesh.

He also sought the preservation of digital evidence connected with the allegation. The petition raised the question of whether police should act on information already in the public domain.

The lawyer argued that the authorities could begin an investigation on the basis of the published reports without waiting for the Collector to make a formal complaint.

Tagore framed his demand in terms of the state's responsibility as an employer. A woman serving as a District Collector was entitled to the government's protection, he said.

He urged the authorities to apply the law to the elected representative as they would to anyone else facing such an allegation.