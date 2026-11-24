Sonia Gandhi Recalls Security Concerns for Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi recalled her concerns over the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security, alleging that it was deliberately done to facilitate his killing, during a conversation with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, about her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. In a video shared on X, Sonia Gandhi said she wrote the book based on her memories, while Rahul and Priyanka contributed their own recollections, giving the stories“a whole new life”.

She described her children as her greatest joy and strength, while joking that they were also the two people who tested her patience the most.“I wrote Belonging from my memories. Rahul and Priyanka added theirs, and the stories took on a whole new life. My children are my greatest joy, my strength, and the two people who test my patience like nobody else can,” she wrote.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi's tours when he was the Leader of the Opposition, Sonia Gandhi said he travelled in an open jeep and faced stone-pelting and protests.“It was quite a horrible tour,” she recalled, expressing concern over security arrangements during visits to states governed by opposition parties. She alleged that those in charge did not give adequate attention to his protection.

Sonia Gandhi further recalled that Rahul Gandhi, who accompanied his father during the tour, witnessed the stone-pelting and protests.“When he came home, he told me, 'Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon',” she said. She added that the Bihar tour was the final trigger for her concerns, although she had raised the issue earlier as well.“Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. Papa's security was not, removal was not just an accident. It was done on purpose so that he got killed,” Sonia Gandhi alleged.

Sharing the video of the conversation on X, Rahul Gandhi said that despite more than 500 pages in the book, there were still some things his mother had left out. He recalled that the decision in 2004 brought relief to some people and joy to others, alleging that there was an intention behind the withdrawal of his father's security. Rahul said he and Priyanka had sat down with their mother to revisit those memories, bringing back moments of joy, laughter and pain.“The proposal didn't go according to plan, and neither did my seventh birthday. The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy. There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa's security. And even after 500+ pages, there are some things Ma has left out of her book,” he wrote.

Priyanka and I sat down with our mother to talk through all of it, Rahul said.“Going back to those memories brought back the joy, the laughter and even the pain we felt at the time. Ma's journey of Belonging has been full of enormous love and terrible tragedy, and she has met all of it with dignity and courage,” he added. During the conversation, Sonia Gandhi also recalled her early days in India after moving from Italy in 1968, saying the poverty she witnessed was what shocked her the most.