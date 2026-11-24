Demand For Action Against Kallakurichi MLA After Official Complaint

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday demanded immediate legal action against Kallakurichi TVK MLA C. Arun Vignesh after reports emerged that the District Collector had filed a formal complaint against him with the Superintendent of Police. Reacting to a report, Tagore said the information was shocking and called for a case to be registered against the MLA under relevant legal provisions without delay.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said the affected female official had herself filed a complaint and urged the state government to intervene to ensure justice for the Kallakurichi District Collector.“The information published in The Hindu is shocking. Given that the affected female official herself has filed a complaint, a case must be registered immediately against the Kallakurichi Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Arul Vignesh, under the relevant legal provisions, and legal action must be taken without any delay,” he wrote.

Tagore stressed that the government had a responsibility to ensure the dignity and safety of women officials serving in public positions, adding that holding a position of power should not exempt anyone from the law. 'It is the duty of the government to ensure the dignity and safety of a female official serving in a public position. No one should be exempted from the law simply because they hold power,” he said.“The government must intervene immediately and take appropriate action to ensure that justice is served for the Kallakurichi District Collector,” he added.

DMK MP Kanimozhi commended the Kallakurichi District Collector for filing a police complaint against TVK MLA C. Arun Vignesh over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, and questioned Chief Minister Vijay over the alleged delay in taking action against the legislator. In a post on X, Kanimozhi recalled that she had earlier demanded an investigation and government action after reports of alleged inappropriate behaviour by the MLA towards the District Collector emerged.

“When reports emerged that TVK MLA Arul Vignesh had behaved inappropriately with the District Collector, I kept insisting that this be investigated and that the government take action,” she said. She questioned those who had criticised her, other political leaders and the DMK for raising the issue and accused them of politicising concerns over women's safety.

“What will those who questioned me, other political leaders and the DMK that day, and accused even those who spoke about women's safety of playing politics, say today?” she said. Kanimozhi praised the District Collector for approaching the police against a ruling-party MLA, saying her action would set an example for women facing harassment at their workplaces. She also questioned Vijay over the alleged failure to act against his party's MLA, asking whether the Chief Minister would take action or continue to prioritise protecting the legislator over women's safety.

"I wholeheartedly commend the Kallakurichi District Collector, who courageously filed a police complaint against a ruling-party MLA and is setting an example for all women enduring harassment in their workplaces. Will Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ, who has failed to take action against his party's MLA even after all this time, finally act? Or will he continue to take the position that protecting his party member, who faces such vile allegations, is more important than women's safety?” she questioned.“Justice delayed is justice denied. Will action finally be taken now?” she further asked.

Earlier, NCW took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA's alleged visit to the Collector's residence in an inebriated condition. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. (ANI)