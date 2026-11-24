CD Bioparticles Launches Custom High-Loading EGCG Nanoparticles Development Service For Enhanced Combination Antitumor Therapy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its High-Loading EGCG Nanoparticles Development services to support researchers and biotechnology professionals in advancing combination antitumor therapy and efficient drug delivery. This drug-loading nanoparticle platform is based on Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), and can help address key challenges associated with active ingredient loading, formulation stability, and delivery system optimization.
Natural products have great potential in biomedical research, drug development and clinical applications as they can be used medicinal sources to treat cancer, bacterial and fungal infections, inflammation and other diseases. These compounds in particular exhibit excellent biocompatibility, broad-spectrum biological activity and highly targeted effects, making them potent anti-cancer chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic agents with minimal side effects. Furthermore, these abundant and diverse natural sources can help to reduce the cost of cancer treatment.
EGCG is a natural phenolic compound found in foods and beverages (particularly tea) that exhibits a wide range of biological activities, including antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-obesity, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. The formation of EGCG self-assembled nanoparticles (ENPs) during the oxidation process is driven by intermolecular interactions, which maintain the stability of the nanoparticles. EGCG-based nanoparticles are an excellent carrier platform for antitumour drug delivery. To support researchers' work, CD Bioparticles now offers a high-loading EGCG-based nanoparticle platform designed specifically for combined antitumour therapy and efficient drug delivery.
CD Bioparticles offers custom, high-loading EGCG nanoparticle services to leverage advanced nanomedicine delivery technologies to achieve high loading, controlled release and targeted delivery, thereby maximizing the therapeutic potential of EGCG. The platform achieves loading rates of 30–50% (compared to 5–10% for traditional carriers), thereby increasing the effective dose while reducing the required carrier amount.
Additionally, the platform offers broad drug compatibility and is capable of simultaneously loading both hydrophilic and hydrophobic drugs, providing an efficient platform for multi-drug combination therapy. CD Bioparticles supports anti-tumour combination therapy regimens to achieve drug synergy and improve treatment outcomes. With a particle size range of 100–200 nm, CD Bioparticles' nanoparticles enhance tumour permeability and cellular uptake.
CD Bioparticles' comprehensive services include nanoparticle preparation customization, drug loading and capacity optimization, precise particle size and morphology characterization, stability and release performance evaluation, biocompatibility and efficacy assessment, and scalable production. These services can support researchers in various applications, such as in vitro drug screening and delivery mechanism studies, antitumour combination drug delivery, and targeted drug delivery and nanomedicine development.
Researchers and pharmaceutical developers working in oncology, targeted nanomedicine and sustained-release systems R&D who would like to learn more about CD Bioparticles' High-Loading-Capacity EGCG Nanoparticle Development services, or who would like to discuss custom project requirements and explore available development solutions, please visit
About CD Bioparticles
CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.
Natural products have great potential in biomedical research, drug development and clinical applications as they can be used medicinal sources to treat cancer, bacterial and fungal infections, inflammation and other diseases. These compounds in particular exhibit excellent biocompatibility, broad-spectrum biological activity and highly targeted effects, making them potent anti-cancer chemopreventive and chemotherapeutic agents with minimal side effects. Furthermore, these abundant and diverse natural sources can help to reduce the cost of cancer treatment.
EGCG is a natural phenolic compound found in foods and beverages (particularly tea) that exhibits a wide range of biological activities, including antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-obesity, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. The formation of EGCG self-assembled nanoparticles (ENPs) during the oxidation process is driven by intermolecular interactions, which maintain the stability of the nanoparticles. EGCG-based nanoparticles are an excellent carrier platform for antitumour drug delivery. To support researchers' work, CD Bioparticles now offers a high-loading EGCG-based nanoparticle platform designed specifically for combined antitumour therapy and efficient drug delivery.
CD Bioparticles offers custom, high-loading EGCG nanoparticle services to leverage advanced nanomedicine delivery technologies to achieve high loading, controlled release and targeted delivery, thereby maximizing the therapeutic potential of EGCG. The platform achieves loading rates of 30–50% (compared to 5–10% for traditional carriers), thereby increasing the effective dose while reducing the required carrier amount.
Additionally, the platform offers broad drug compatibility and is capable of simultaneously loading both hydrophilic and hydrophobic drugs, providing an efficient platform for multi-drug combination therapy. CD Bioparticles supports anti-tumour combination therapy regimens to achieve drug synergy and improve treatment outcomes. With a particle size range of 100–200 nm, CD Bioparticles' nanoparticles enhance tumour permeability and cellular uptake.
CD Bioparticles' comprehensive services include nanoparticle preparation customization, drug loading and capacity optimization, precise particle size and morphology characterization, stability and release performance evaluation, biocompatibility and efficacy assessment, and scalable production. These services can support researchers in various applications, such as in vitro drug screening and delivery mechanism studies, antitumour combination drug delivery, and targeted drug delivery and nanomedicine development.
Researchers and pharmaceutical developers working in oncology, targeted nanomedicine and sustained-release systems R&D who would like to learn more about CD Bioparticles' High-Loading-Capacity EGCG Nanoparticle Development services, or who would like to discuss custom project requirements and explore available development solutions, please visit
About CD Bioparticles
CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment