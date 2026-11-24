Creative Diagnostics Highlights Chagas Disease Model To Support Antiviral And Antiparasitic Drug Discovery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the expansion of its preclinical evaluation platform with comprehensive Chagas Disease Model development services. These new in vivo solutions can support global biopharmaceutical researchers in accelerating the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates against Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi).
Chagas disease is endemic in many parts of Latin America, particularly affecting impoverished rural populations. It is estimated that approximately 6 to 7 million people in the region are infected with the protozoan parasite T. cruzi. The disease has also become a global public health issue, with hundreds of thousands of cases among immigrant populations, primarily in the United States and Europe. Currently, there is no vaccine available for Chagas disease. Due to the immunological complexity and chronic nature of the infection, progress in this area is uncertain.
T. cruzi is an obligate intracellular parasite with an extremely broad range of mammalian hosts and can infect most nucleated cells. In humans, the initial acute phase of the disease lasts four to six weeks, during which significant parasitaemia occurs and most tissues and organs become infected. However, symptoms are typically mild and non-specific, manifesting as short-term fever and muscle pain, and most people are unaware that they have been infected. In some cases, the disease can be more severe, particularly in children, where death may result from myocarditis or encephalopathy.
Despite being discovered over a century ago, only two drugs are currently available to treat the disease, and the results of the first clinical trial in 40 years were disappointing. There is an urgent need to develop new drugs to treat Chagas disease. This requires us to gain a deeper understanding of the parasite's infection process, as well as standardizing the animal models used for Chagas disease drug discovery and development. These measures will improve the comparability of the generated data and enhance the predictability of test hypotheses and models designed for translation to human diseases.
Creative Diagnostics believes that animal models are invaluable for studying human diseases as hundreds of pathogens affect both humans and animals. Using laboratory animals in biomedical research is key to developing new methods of prevention and treatment for infectious and non-infectious diseases. Creative Diagnostics' experienced team of professionals can provide standardized in vivo predictive models for Chagas disease, supporting drug discovery and therapeutic efficacy studies that require development and validation.
Creative Diagnostics' process for developing Chagas disease models includes developing animal models, antiparasitic treatment and clinical evaluation, including the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), parasitaemia and mortality, as well as mycological evaluation, including microscopy and histopathology. The company's strengths lie in its standardized animal and parasite strains, analytical tools and treatment regimens.
For more detailed technical specifications or to submit an inquiry regarding Chagas Disease Model customization, please visit
About Creative Diagnostics
Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.
Chagas disease is endemic in many parts of Latin America, particularly affecting impoverished rural populations. It is estimated that approximately 6 to 7 million people in the region are infected with the protozoan parasite T. cruzi. The disease has also become a global public health issue, with hundreds of thousands of cases among immigrant populations, primarily in the United States and Europe. Currently, there is no vaccine available for Chagas disease. Due to the immunological complexity and chronic nature of the infection, progress in this area is uncertain.
T. cruzi is an obligate intracellular parasite with an extremely broad range of mammalian hosts and can infect most nucleated cells. In humans, the initial acute phase of the disease lasts four to six weeks, during which significant parasitaemia occurs and most tissues and organs become infected. However, symptoms are typically mild and non-specific, manifesting as short-term fever and muscle pain, and most people are unaware that they have been infected. In some cases, the disease can be more severe, particularly in children, where death may result from myocarditis or encephalopathy.
Despite being discovered over a century ago, only two drugs are currently available to treat the disease, and the results of the first clinical trial in 40 years were disappointing. There is an urgent need to develop new drugs to treat Chagas disease. This requires us to gain a deeper understanding of the parasite's infection process, as well as standardizing the animal models used for Chagas disease drug discovery and development. These measures will improve the comparability of the generated data and enhance the predictability of test hypotheses and models designed for translation to human diseases.
Creative Diagnostics believes that animal models are invaluable for studying human diseases as hundreds of pathogens affect both humans and animals. Using laboratory animals in biomedical research is key to developing new methods of prevention and treatment for infectious and non-infectious diseases. Creative Diagnostics' experienced team of professionals can provide standardized in vivo predictive models for Chagas disease, supporting drug discovery and therapeutic efficacy studies that require development and validation.
Creative Diagnostics' process for developing Chagas disease models includes developing animal models, antiparasitic treatment and clinical evaluation, including the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), parasitaemia and mortality, as well as mycological evaluation, including microscopy and histopathology. The company's strengths lie in its standardized animal and parasite strains, analytical tools and treatment regimens.
For more detailed technical specifications or to submit an inquiry regarding Chagas Disease Model customization, please visit
About Creative Diagnostics
Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment