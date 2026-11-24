Union Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh Inaugurates 27Th International Congress On Sericulture And Silk Industry & Silk Mark Expo 2026 In Chennai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 November 2026, Chennai: Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, today inaugurated the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry (ISCC-2026) and the Silk Mark Expo 2026 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Organized by the International Sericultural Commission (ISC) under the theme“Silk for a Sustainable Future,” the five-day global event runs until November 27, 2026, bringing together around 350 delegates-including policymakers, scientists, technocrats, exporters, and fashion designers-from 23 member countries, alongside officials from the Central Silk Board (CSB) and State Sericulture Departments.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized sustainability, green energy, and environmentally responsible practices across the silk value chain. He called for research into silk-like natural fibres from banana, pineapple, and lotus alongside conventional silk production. Stressing carbon footprint reduction through traceability, modern technology, organic inputs, natural dyes, and resource recovery, the Minister highlighted sericulture's vast livelihood potential and acknowledged Indian startups such as ReshamMandi, Fibroheal, Loopworm, and SeriGreen for driving sector innovation. Recalling Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi's vision regarding African nations' role in global development, he expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes and urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.
Ms, IAS, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles and Vice-Chairperson, CSB, briefed delegates on India's growing silk production and export performance. Emphasizing silk as a natural, biodegradable fibre, she stressed water-saving technologies, automation, scientific disease management protocols, transparent price discovery for farmers, and women's entrepreneurship via Self-Help Groups. Shri P. Sivakumar, IFS, Member Secretary, CSB and Secretary-General, ISC, delivered the welcome address and conveyed the message of Smt. NeelamShami Rao, IAS, Secretary (Textiles), calling for mainstream utilization and value addition of sericulture by-products across the 35 silk-producing nations. International dignitaries Eng. JonardAsiimweAkiiki (Minister of STI, Uganda), Ms (Director General, Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, Thailand), Dr. Daniel Severus Dezmirean (Romania), and Dr Tomita (Japan) also addressed the session, during which a documentary on ISC's history and the ISCC-2026 souvenir were released.
ISC Global Awards 2026 – Recognizing Excellence in World Sericulture
The Union Minister conferred the ISC Global Awards 2026 on eight achievers:
A. Louis Pasteur Award 2026 (Lifetime Contribution):
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya (Thailand)
Dr. Hideki Sezutsu (Japan)
Dr. S. ManthiraMoorthy (India)
Dr. Shukhrat Madyarov (Uzbekistan)
Excellence in Sericulture Science (ESS) Awards 2026:
Mr (Thailand)
Dr. Arun Kumar K.P. (India)
Mr. Arthorn Saengsomyong (Thailand)
Mr. Vivek Mishra (India)
Silk Mark Expo 2026 & Scientific Programme
Organized by the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), the Silk Mark Expo 2026 features 20 stalls alongside leading brands (RMKV Silks, Pothys, Jayachandran Textiles), weavers, and exporters showcasing India's four commercial natural silk varieties-Mulberry, Tasar, Eri, and Muga. A CSB Theme Pavilion illustrates silk's "soil-to-fabric" journey, while Buyer-Seller Meets connect Indian clusters with global buyers. Backed by 7,500 authorized users nationwide (1,700 in Tamil Nadu), the Expo promotes genuine silk to younger generations, including Gen Z.
The scientific programme comprises 121 oral presentations and 108 scientific posters across eight specialized technical sections (November 23–25), culminating in a plenary session chaired by Ms. Padmini Singla to formulate a global sericulture roadmap. Delegates will also attend a Tamil Nadu Government cultural evening (Nov 23), a technical tour to Kanchipuram's RSTRS and weaving clusters (Nov 26), and a visit to Mahabalipuram's UNESCO monuments (Nov 27). Institutionalized in 1960, UN-registered, and headquartered in Bengaluru since 2013, the triennial ISC Congress returns to India for the fourth time-and its first in Chennai-reinforcing India's standing as the world's second-largest silk producer and advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
Addressing the gathering, Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized sustainability, green energy, and environmentally responsible practices across the silk value chain. He called for research into silk-like natural fibres from banana, pineapple, and lotus alongside conventional silk production. Stressing carbon footprint reduction through traceability, modern technology, organic inputs, natural dyes, and resource recovery, the Minister highlighted sericulture's vast livelihood potential and acknowledged Indian startups such as ReshamMandi, Fibroheal, Loopworm, and SeriGreen for driving sector innovation. Recalling Prime Minister Shri NarendraModi's vision regarding African nations' role in global development, he expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes and urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.
Ms, IAS, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles and Vice-Chairperson, CSB, briefed delegates on India's growing silk production and export performance. Emphasizing silk as a natural, biodegradable fibre, she stressed water-saving technologies, automation, scientific disease management protocols, transparent price discovery for farmers, and women's entrepreneurship via Self-Help Groups. Shri P. Sivakumar, IFS, Member Secretary, CSB and Secretary-General, ISC, delivered the welcome address and conveyed the message of Smt. NeelamShami Rao, IAS, Secretary (Textiles), calling for mainstream utilization and value addition of sericulture by-products across the 35 silk-producing nations. International dignitaries Eng. JonardAsiimweAkiiki (Minister of STI, Uganda), Ms (Director General, Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, Thailand), Dr. Daniel Severus Dezmirean (Romania), and Dr Tomita (Japan) also addressed the session, during which a documentary on ISC's history and the ISCC-2026 souvenir were released.
ISC Global Awards 2026 – Recognizing Excellence in World Sericulture
The Union Minister conferred the ISC Global Awards 2026 on eight achievers:
A. Louis Pasteur Award 2026 (Lifetime Contribution):
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya (Thailand)
Dr. Hideki Sezutsu (Japan)
Dr. S. ManthiraMoorthy (India)
Dr. Shukhrat Madyarov (Uzbekistan)
Excellence in Sericulture Science (ESS) Awards 2026:
Mr (Thailand)
Dr. Arun Kumar K.P. (India)
Mr. Arthorn Saengsomyong (Thailand)
Mr. Vivek Mishra (India)
Silk Mark Expo 2026 & Scientific Programme
Organized by the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), the Silk Mark Expo 2026 features 20 stalls alongside leading brands (RMKV Silks, Pothys, Jayachandran Textiles), weavers, and exporters showcasing India's four commercial natural silk varieties-Mulberry, Tasar, Eri, and Muga. A CSB Theme Pavilion illustrates silk's "soil-to-fabric" journey, while Buyer-Seller Meets connect Indian clusters with global buyers. Backed by 7,500 authorized users nationwide (1,700 in Tamil Nadu), the Expo promotes genuine silk to younger generations, including Gen Z.
The scientific programme comprises 121 oral presentations and 108 scientific posters across eight specialized technical sections (November 23–25), culminating in a plenary session chaired by Ms. Padmini Singla to formulate a global sericulture roadmap. Delegates will also attend a Tamil Nadu Government cultural evening (Nov 23), a technical tour to Kanchipuram's RSTRS and weaving clusters (Nov 26), and a visit to Mahabalipuram's UNESCO monuments (Nov 27). Institutionalized in 1960, UN-registered, and headquartered in Bengaluru since 2013, the triennial ISC Congress returns to India for the fourth time-and its first in Chennai-reinforcing India's standing as the world's second-largest silk producer and advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
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