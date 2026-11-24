MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 2:35 pm - Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty announced the sale of 6 June Way in Little Compton, Rhode Island, for $2,700,000.

LITTLE COMPTON, RI (November 16, 2026) – Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty announced the sale of 6 June Way in Little Compton, Rhode Island, for $2,700,000. Represented by sales associate Daniel Cordeiro, the transaction marks the fourth-highest sale in Little Compton this year-to-date, indicating that Coastal Rhode Island's real estate scene is still active despite current market trends.

Situated on approximately 0.78 acres overlooking the Sakonnet River and Atlantic Ocean, the shingle-style residence offers west-facing water views, direct beach access, and a mooring. Designed by architect Richard Kuehl in the Prairie-Style popularized by Frank Lloyd Wright, and built in 1946, the home incorporates an open layout and outdoor living spaces oriented toward the waterfront.

The 4,671 square-foot residence includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a primary suite with a private deck, separate guest suite, a third- floor playroom, and a home gym. Additional property high-lights include a two-car garage, waterfront lawn, outdoor shower, and stairs providing access to the beach.

Daniel Cordeiro of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty represented the seller, while Gerri Schiffman of Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer.

Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty may be reached at 401-862-6706 or at [email protected] for more information.

About Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White represent a large selection of luxury waterfront properties, distinct historic residences, unique estates, and exclusive homes, both for sale and for rent. Gustave White is celebrating over 100 years in business as a leader in the luxury market and became one of Sotheby's International Realty's first affiliates in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate.