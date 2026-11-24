MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 7:34 pm - Stitchquote, a Guangzhou private label clothing manufacturer, launches a custom hoodie sampling service with fabric-weight guidance, helping emerging brands choose the right GSM, fit and trims before bulk production from 50 pieces.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 -- Stitchquote, a private label clothing manufacturer based in Guangzhou, China, today announced the launch of its custom hoodie sampling service with fabric-weight guidance, designed to help emerging fashion brands get the fit, feel and quality of a hoodie right before committing to bulk production.

Many new brands order hoodies by looks alone and discover too late that the fabric is too thin, too heavy or too stiff for the style they want. Stitchquote's new service tackles that problem at the sampling stage. Brands send a tech pack or reference sample, choose a fabric weight with guidance from the Stitchquote team, and receive a finished sample in 7 days. The sample lets a brand check the hand feel, drape, weight, colour, print or embroidery result, hood shape, pocket construction and overall fit on a real garment, not on a screen.

Fabric weight, measured in grams per square metre (GSM), is the starting point of the service. As a general guide, a lightweight fleece of around 240 to 280 GSM suits layering hoodies and warmer climates, a midweight fleece of around 300 to 350 GSM is the versatile choice for everyday streetwear, and a heavyweight fleece of around 400 to 450 GSM gives the structured, premium feel many streetwear labels want for oversized and boxy fits. The right choice depends on the season, the target market, the fit and the finishing the brand has in mind, so Stitchquote explains the trade-offs in plain terms and recommends a fabric from its existing range or sources a new one for the project.

The 7-day sampling process is straightforward. First, the brand shares its design, tech pack, measurements and fabric preference. Second, Stitchquote confirms the fabric, trims, labels and decoration method, including screen printing, embroidery or other finishes. Third, the sample is cut, sewn and finished by the same production team that will make the bulk order. Fourth, the brand reviews the sample, requests adjustments if needed, and approves it for production. Brands that need a second round can refine the fit or fabric before the bulk run begins.

Sampling is available with a low minimum order quantity from 50 pieces, so small and emerging brands can test a style without holding large amounts of stock. Stitchquote works on an OEM and ODM basis, covering custom hoodies, tees, denim, streetwear and casualwear, with custom fabrics, colours, labels, packaging and trims available on request. Production is handled in Guangzhou, China, by a team of 60 people, and each order is checked against the approved sample so the bulk garments match what the brand signed off.

The service is aimed at streetwear labels, start-up fashion brands, retailers building a private label range and creators launching a first merch drop. A hoodie is often the first product a new label sells, so getting the fabric and fit right at the sample stage saves the cost and delay of remaking a bulk order. By pairing a fast sample with clear fabric-weight advice, Stitchquote aims to give small brands the same level of pre-production confidence that larger labels expect.

About Stitchquote

Stitchquote is a private label clothing manufacturer in Guangzhou, China, offering custom hoodies, tees, denim, streetwear and casualwear on an OEM and ODM basis, with a low MOQ from 50 pieces and 7-day sampling. Learn more about custom hoodies at, the company at, private label manufacturing at private-label-clothing-manufacturer/, low-MOQ production at low-moq-clothing-manufacturer/, custom denim at denim-manufacturer/ and streetwear manufacturing at streetwear-manufacturer/.