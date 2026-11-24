MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 10:39 pm - In 2015, customers emailed the UK shower filter brand to ask what Black Friday was. In 2026, with 'Black Friday' deals arriving in October, PureShowers is marking the anniversary with 20% off everything and a free chrome squeegee.

LONDON, 24 November 2026 - PureShowers, the UK's original ionic shower filter brand, ran its first Black Friday sale on 27 November 2015. This year Black Friday falls on 27 November again, exactly eleven years to the day. To mark the anniversary, the company is giving a free chrome shower squeegee, worth £12, with every order of £45 or more, alongside its biggest discount of the year: 20% off everything in store with the code BLACK20 until 29 November.

When Black Friday needed explaining

In 2015, Black Friday was still a new arrival in Britain. Amazon had introduced it to UK shoppers in 2010, and Asda had taken it into supermarket aisles in 2013. In 2014 it made headlines for arrests, fights and unruly crowds in UK stores.

When PureShowers launched its first Black Friday sale that November, many customers emailed to ask what it was. The rest of the country was learning quickly. On that same day, 27 November 2015, UK shoppers spent an estimated £1.1 billion online, according to IMRG and Experian, the biggest day for UK online shopping up to that point.

“Back in 2015, plenty of customers had simply never heard of Black Friday,” said Ty [Surname], founder of PureShowers.“The sale went live and the inbox filled up with polite emails asking what it was all about. Eleven years later, nobody needs it explained. If anything, it has become hard to escape.”

From Black Friday to 'Black November'

The day itself has since grown into a season. In 2025, some UK retailers started their Black Friday campaigns as early as the second week of October, according to the online retail association IMRG, which notes that shoppers are growing used to a 'Black November' rather than a Black Friday.

PureShowers has kept its own Black Friday shower filter sale simple: one code, every product, and a clear end date of 23:59 on Sunday 29 November.

“Black Friday now seems to start before Bonfire Night,” said Ty Lee.“The PureShowers approach hasn't changed since 2015. One code, everything in store, a few days, and the biggest discount of the year. No tiers and no hunting for the right coupon.”

Why a squeegee

The anniversary gift was chosen for British bathrooms. More than 60% of UK homes are supplied with hard water, and the cloudy white marks it leaves on shower screens are mostly minerals and soap residue left behind as droplets dry. Clearing the water off the glass before it dries leaves far less behind, and taking away standing moisture also removes what mould needs to grow.

The gift also has an anniversary of its own. The modern single-blade squeegee was patented in 1936 by Ettore Steccone, an Italian immigrant window cleaner in Oakland, California, who named it the 'New Deal'. That makes 2026 its 90th year.

“A shower filter takes care of the water coming out of the shower head. A squeegee takes care of what that water leaves behind,” said Ty Lee.“Thirty seconds after each shower makes the weekly scrub far less work. After eleven Black Fridays, it felt like a useful way to say thank you.”

Five habits for a cleaner shower screen in a hard water area

1 after every shower. Work from top to bottom while the glass is still wet, before minerals have a chance to dry

2 the tiles a quick swipe too. Less standing water on tiles and grout means fewer places for mould to take

3 straight away. Open a window or run the extractor fan so the bathroom dries out

4 the water. A shower filter helps reduce chlorine and scale in the water before it reaches the glass, skin and

5 the blade and hang it up. A clean, dry blade keeps working streak-free for longer.

The offer

.20% off everything with code BLACK20, including shower filters, replacement cartridges, shower heads and accessories. One code per order.

.Free chrome shower squeegee (worth £12) on orders of £45 or more after the discount, while stocks last.

.Free UK delivery on orders over £29.

.Ends 23:59 (UK time), Sunday 29 November 2026.