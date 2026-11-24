MENAFN - GetNews)"SHACMAN commercial vehicles assembled for the Iraq market"

Xian, Shanxi, China - November 23, 2026

With the continued growth of infrastructure development, mineral resource exploitation, logistics transportation, and municipal services across the Middle East, Iraq's commercial vehicle market is entering a new phase of development. As one of China's leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands, SHACMAN continues to expand its presence in the Middle Eastern market through a comprehensive product portfolio, advanced manufacturing technologies, and reliable vehicle performance.

By strengthening local assembly operations, strategic partnerships, and after-sales service networks, SHACMAN is further enhancing its brand influence and market competitiveness in the region.

Recently, Buraq Al-Qimma, SHACMAN local partner in Iraq, has been expanding its SHACMAN truck assembly facilities, with an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 1,500 units. As SHACMAN exclusive assembly agent in Iraq, the company currently produces more than ten SHACMAN models, covering tractor trucks, dump trucks, concrete mixer trucks, and various specialized commercial vehicles.

These vehicles serve a wide range of applications, including construction, logistics, mining operations, and municipal infrastructure development.

This partnership not only demonstrates SHACMAN continued commitment to the Iraqi market but also highlights a new approach adopted by Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers to expand their global presence through localized production and international cooperation.

1. A Comprehensive Product Portfolio to Meet Diverse Transportation Needs

Road conditions, climatic environments, and transportation requirements vary significantly across different countries and regions. In response to Iraq's challenging operating conditions and growing demand for construction and infrastructure development, SHACMAN leverages its comprehensive product platforms to provide commercial vehicle solutions for a wide range of applications.

Tractor Trucks: Driving Efficient Logistics and Transportation

In long-haul logistics, port transportation, container transportation, and bulk cargo transportation, SHACMAN tractor trucks deliver reliable performance through mature powertrain systems, robust chassis structures, and well-matched vehicle configurations.

SHACMAN X6000, X5000, and X3000 series offer multiple configuration options to accommodate different transportation distances, load requirements, and operating conditions, helping customers achieve greater transportation efficiency, dependable power performance, and improved operating economy.

Dump Trucks: Built for Challenging Construction and Heavy-Duty Operations

With the continuous development of construction projects, mining activities, and infrastructure development in Iraq, dump trucks have become essential equipment for the local construction and engineering transportation sectors.

SHACMAN F3000, X3000, and X5000 series dump trucks are designed and configured for heavy-duty transportation and demanding working environments. With strong power output, robust load-bearing structures, reliable chassis systems, and excellent operational adaptability, these vehicles are well suited for earthmoving, sand and gravel transportation, and short-distance mining operations.

Special-Purpose Vehicles: Expanding Commercial Vehicle Applications

Beyond conventional transportation vehicles, SHACMAN continues to expand into municipal sanitation, engineering operations, and other specialized transportation sectors.

Through flexible combinations of chassis platforms and specialized body equipment, SHACMAN provides more vehicle solutions for road sweeping, water spraying, urban maintenance, and specialized transportation, addressing the increasingly diverse requirements of the local market.

2. Local Assembly Partnerships: Strengthening Brand Integration with the Local Market

Buraq Al-Qimma ongoing expansion of its SHACMAN truck assembly facilities, with an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 1,500 units, represents an important step in the evolution of SHACMAN business model in Iraq.

The partnership is moving beyond conventional vehicle sales toward a more integrated business structure encompassing local assembly, product distribution, spare parts supply, and after-sales support.

Localized assembly enables manufacturers and distributors to respond more effectively to local market requirements, improve supply flexibility, and establish a more stable foundation for future market expansion.

For customers in Iraq, this business model offers several important advantages:

First, local assembly can help improve vehicle availability and delivery efficiency, allowing product configurations to better match actual market requirements.

Second, with the support of local sales and service networks, customers can receive more responsive assistance in vehicle procurement, maintenance, and spare parts replacement.

Third, as assembly capacity and business operations continue to expand, the partnership can contribute to the development of the local commercial vehicle industry, promoting technical exchanges, industrial cooperation, and improvements in related service capabilities.

3. Reliable Products and Comprehensive Services: Building Long-Term Market Competitiveness

For heavy-duty commercial vehicles, vehicle delivery is only the beginning of a long-term partnership. Product reliability, spare parts availability, and after-sales service support are the key factors that determine long-term operating value for customers.

SHACMAN has long provided heavy-duty truck products and transportation solutions to markets around the world. In response to demanding operating conditions such as high temperatures, heavy loads, challenging road environments, and extended operating hours, the company continuously improves vehicle configurations and product adaptability.

In Iraq, through Buraq Al-Qimma local assembly, sales, spare parts supply, and after-sales support network, SHACMAN is further strengthening its service chain, covering everything from vehicle production to ongoing fleet operation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, a stable spare parts supply system plays a critical role in maintaining vehicle availability, reducing maintenance downtime, and controlling operating costs. Tractor trucks, dump trucks, concrete mixer trucks, and specialized vehicles all require reliable spare parts support for key systems, including engines, transmissions, driveline components, braking systems, steering systems, suspension systems, and chassis components.

Establishing a spare parts supply network that matches the scale and development of vehicle operations is therefore essential to supporting the long-term growth of the local commercial vehicle market.

4. Building on Iraq: Exploring New Opportunities Across the Middle East

Iraq not only has growing demand for infrastructure development but also benefits from its strategic geographical position, connecting several important markets across the Middle East.

As logistics transportation, energy development, mining projects, and urbanization continue to advance, demand for high-quality heavy-duty commercial vehicles and related spare parts is expected to create further market opportunities.

The partnership between Buraq Al-Qimma and SHACMAN provides a stronger foundation for the development of Chinese heavy-duty truck brands in the Iraqi market.

From truck assembly to market distribution, and from spare parts supply to after-sales support, this integrated cooperation model enhances SHACMAN localized service capabilities while creating favorable conditions for further market expansion.

From Chinese manufacturing to global service, and from vehicle exports to localized partnerships, SHACMAN continues to bring China's heavy-duty truck industry to a broader international market through reliable products and an expanding global cooperation network.

Find the Right SHACMAN Truck for Your Project

Planning commercial vehicle procurement in Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East? Compare the available models based on your route, payload, terrain, operating conditions, and maintenance requirements. Explore SHACMAN truck options and contact the team for a project-specific inquiry with your preferred vehicle type, configuration, quantity, and delivery destination.

About Us

SHACMAN established in 1968 and located in XI'AN China. Since its establishment, due to the backing of its military products, With high quality and continuous innovation during these 80 years, it is now one of the largest and most advanced manufacturing bases in China or many years