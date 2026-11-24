As bauma CHINA 2026 approaches, we are pleased to present one of our flagship exhibits: the complete undercarriage assembly for the Caterpillar D8N bulldozer, a display that reflects our manufacturing capability in heavy machinery wear parts.

The showcase features five core products. The bogie serves as the structural backbone of the assembly, engineered for high load capacity and long service life under demanding working conditions. The bogie pin, machined to precise tolerances, ensures stable articulation and smooth load transfer between components. The bogie minor works alongside the main bogie to reinforce the assembly and maintain alignment during continuous operation. The bogie cover protects internal components from dust, gravel, and material impact, extending the maintenance interval of the whole system. Finally, the roller cap completes the assembly with reliable sealing and wear resistance, keeping the roller assembly running smoothly in abrasive environments.

Every part in this set is produced with selected alloy steel, precision machining, and strict heat treatment, then inspected to meet or exceed OEM specifications. The result is a direct replacement solution that helps fleet owners and distributors reduce downtime and total operating cost.

Visitors to our booth at ba uma CHINA 2026 in Shanghai are warmly invited to examine the D8N undercarriage assembly in person and discuss customized solutions with our technical team. Product catalogs, technical drawings, and sample inquiries will be available on site. We look forward to meeting partners from around the world and building long-term cooperation in the Undercarriage Parts industry.

About Us

Quazhou Xiangtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in undercarriage parts of bulldozer, excavator and agricultural machines, TACK is our brand registered over 14 years, have gained highly recognized and good reputation in the world market.