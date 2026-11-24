Fujian Fortune Parts Co., Ltd., a trusted professional manufacturer of heavy-duty undercarriage replacement parts for excavators and bulldozers, is set to take part in bauma CHINA 2026. The exhibition will run from November 24 to 27, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Our dedicated sales and technical team is ready to meet global distributors, fleet owners, equipment rental companies and aftermarket buyers at Booth W4.891.

Specialized Chassis Components

We specialize in the full range of chassis components for construction and earthmoving machinery. Our product lineup includes track rollers, idlers, sprockets, top rollers, track chains, track bolts, pins and bushings. Every component is manufactured in-house in compliance with strict OEM dimensional and performance standards. Designed to withstand harsh operating environments including mining sites, quarries, road construction and large-scale infrastructure projects, our parts deliver stable wear resistance and extended service life under continuous heavy loads.

Downtime is one of the biggest pain points for machinery operators worldwide. Frequent replacement of undercarriage components directly raises operational costs and delays project schedules. To help our overseas partners tackle these challenges, we implement rigorous multi-stage quality inspection from raw material selection, heat treatment to finished product testing. Beyond standard catalog items, we accept custom drawing orders and special-fit requirements to cover a wide range of machine models. We maintain flexible production capacity to support large-volume wholesale orders while keeping dependable lead times and competitive pricing.

At Booth W4.891, visitors will have the chance to examine physical product samples, review material certificates and test reports, discuss fitment issues with our engineers, and negotiate wholesale pricing, distribution terms and long-term supply agreements. Whether you are searching for a stable backup supplier or planning to expand your undercarriage parts product line, we can work out customized cooperation plans matching your local market needs.

As a one-stop supplier focused on the global construction machinery aftermarket, Fujian Fortune Parts keeps investing in production upgrades and quality optimization. We strive to strike an ideal balance between consistent product reliability and cost-effectiveness, helping international clients reduce maintenance expenditure and maximize equipment uptime.

We warmly invite all industry peers and procurement specialists to stop by our booth during the show from November 24 to 27. Come to connect with our team, compare product solutions and explore solid, win-win long-term partnerships.

About Us

FUJIAN FORTUNE PARTS CO., LTD., located in Quanzhou, is a source-based industrial and trading enterprise integrating R&D, precision manufacturing, and import and export trade. Its main products are chassis parts for construction machinery and precision automotive components.