MENAFN - UkrinForm) The incident was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, according to Ukrinform.

The statement said that the necessary air defense forces and assets had been deployed after the threat was detected. Military radar systems continuously tracked the object throughout its flight.

"The situation was monitored in real time, and authorisation was given to shoot down the object. After the unmanned aerial vehicle changed course to head east, taking into account the potential threat to civilians and the possible consequences of shooting down the object, a decision was made to refrain from using weapons due to the continuing risk of causing damage," the statement said.

The Operational Command stressed that the Polish military was continuously monitoring the situation in the country's airspace and that air defense forces and assets remained on constant alert to respond to any threats.

According to RMF24, the drone entered Polish airspace near Dorohusk in the Lublin Voivodeship during Russia's evening attack on Ukraine. It was equipped with reconnaissance equipment, including cameras. The drone remained in Polish airspace for several minutes and was tracked throughout that time by three air defense systems.

Earlier, an air raid alert was issued in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

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As Ukrinform reported, NATO will provide Poland with an AWACS aircraft to strengthen its airspace surveillance capabilities.

Illustrative photo: AI-generated