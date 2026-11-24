MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss stalled efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has an important role to play in supporting this process," Mladenov said in a social media post.

Mladenov and Lavrov agreed that all parties must honor the ceasefire and their commitments under the ceasefire deal. "Palestinian governance in Gaza must be credible, accountable and connected to a wider political horizon. Security and recovery must advance together, because neither can be sustained without the other," the Board of Peace head added.

The Board of Peace is an international organization established in January 2026 by U.S. President Donald Trump, consisting of a Chairman, member states, an Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board.