MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A British hacker responsible for leaking footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) was released from custody Monday despite receiving a seven-year prison sentence for a series of cyberattacks targeting major companies, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, pleaded guilty to six charges at Woolwich Crown Court on November 16, according to the City of London Police. He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment on November 23.

The court reduced Kurtaj's original nine-year sentence by two years to account for time he had spent under a hospital order. With his previous time in custody also taken into account, he was released on licence.

In September 2022, Kurtaj hacked into Rockstar Games, stealing 90 gameplay videos from the then-unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI, which he subsequently leaked online.

Rockstar Games told a British court in 2023 that the cyberattack cost it approximately US$5 million to recover from, in addition to thousands of hours of staff time.

His cyberattacks also targeted major companies, including telecoms providers BT and EE, financial technology company Revolut and transport platform Uber.

Kurtaj pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, four offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and one offence relating to possession of a mobile phone in prison.

Kurtaj, who has severe autism, was placed under an indefinite hospital order in December 2023 after being deemed unfit to stand trial. The order was lifted in January 2026, allowing criminal proceedings to resume.

"Kurtaj knew what he was doing when he carried out these crimes and has finally admitted his involvement," said Detective Inspector Mike O'Sullivan of the City of London Police.

--NNN-ANADOLU