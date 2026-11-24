MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The weather department has forecast heavy rain in nine Tamil Nadu districts on Tuesday, including Cuddalore, the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, and Thoothukudi on the southern coast.

The forecast covers 15 districts on Wednesday, when heavy rain is also likely in Madurai, Dindigul and parts of the western hills. Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are the other five districts where heavy rain is likely on Tuesday.

The department said thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds could accompany the rain in all nine districts. The department attributed the forecast to two low-pressure features.

One extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the west-central Bay of Bengal. The other lies along the coast from northern Kerala to Karnataka.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram are likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday.

The department has also forecast moderate rainfall in Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai. Farther south, Villupuram and Kallakurichi are likely to see similar conditions, while adjoining Cuddalore is among the districts likely to receive heavy rain.

In western Tamil Nadu, the moderate rain forecast covers the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode. Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal are also likely to receive moderate rain.

In the central districts, the department expects moderate showers in Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Ariyalur. Seven southern districts - Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli andKanyakumari - could receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds on Tuesday.

All seven are likely to see heavier rainfall on Wednesday, November 25, accounting for the expansion of the heavy rain forecast across southern Tamil Nadu.

In the delta, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam face the possibility of heavy rain on both days.

The two-day forecast also indicates heavy rain in Pudukkottai and Sivaganga and in the southern coastal districts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

Cuddalore is the only district on Tuesday's heavy rain list that the department has left out of Wednesday's forecast for heavy rainfall.

Eight of the nine districts identified for Tuesday therefore remain on the list for a second day. With the addition of the seven southern districts, Wednesday's heavy rain forecast extends from the Cauvery delta on the east coast to Theni and Tenkasi along the Western Ghats and Kanyakumari at the southern tip of the state.