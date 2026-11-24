MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, recalling his courage, determination and remarkable leadership in protecting Assam and saying his devotion to the people continues to inspire generations.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said:“On Lachit Diwas, we pay tribute to the great Lachit Borphukan, whose courage and determination helped protect Assam. His remarkable leadership and devotion to the people continue to inspire generations, also reminding us of the strength and spirit of Assam."

“On this sacred occasion of Lachit Diwas, we pay our respects to the great hero Lachit Borphukan, whose courage and determination played an important role in protecting Assam.

"His extraordinary leadership and selfless devotion to the people continue to inspire generation after generation. Likewise, his life's ideals also remind us of Assam's strength, courage, and self-respect,” PM Modi added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid homage to the legendary military commander, remembering his leadership during the historic Battle of Saraighat, in which the Ahom forces defended Assam against the Mughal army.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary, recalling his exceptional bravery in defending the motherland and its cultural identity.

In his post on X, CM Yogi said:“A humble tribute on the birth anniversary of the great military commander Lachit Borphukan, who displayed unparalleled valor in defending the motherland and its cultural identity. His life will continue to inspire us with courage, determination, and the resolve to put the nation's interests first.”

Lachit Borphukan was a celebrated military commander of the Ahom Kingdom, remembered for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. The historic battle saw the Ahom forces successfully resist the Mughal advance and protect the sovereignty of Assam.

His military strategy, courage and commitment to defending his homeland have made him one of the most revered figures in Assam's history. Lachit Diwas is observed every year to honour his contribution and commemorate his bravery and patriotism.