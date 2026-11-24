MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor's Bitcoin -focused firm Strategy increased its Bitcoin position again, purchasing 457 BTC for $29.6 million during the week ended Sunday, according to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The additional buying brings the company's total holdings to 851,305 BTC, reflecting Strategy's continued emphasis on accumulating Bitcoin through both spot purchases and related capital moves.

But the week's capital allocation was not limited to Bitcoin. Strategy also spent $211.8 million repurchasing its STRC preferred shares-more than seven times the amount deployed for new Bitcoin-while raising additional funds through the sale of common stock. Together, the transactions illustrate how Strategy is using multiple financing channels to support its broader balance-sheet strategy while maintaining its Bitcoin accumulation cadence.

Strategy bought 457 BTC for $29.6 million in the week ended Sunday, lifting holdings to 851,305 BTC. The firm paid an average of $64,898 per Bitcoin for those purchases, while its overall portfolio cost basis remains far higher than current spot levels. Strategy spent $211.8 million repurchasing its STRC preferred shares, a significantly larger outlay than its BTC purchases. The board raised the preferred share buyback authorization from $3 billion to $4 billion, and approved additional flexibility to redeploy up to $1 billion reserved for dividends and interest. Bitcoin traded as low as $55,081 on Saturday before rebounding above $61,000 on Monday, underscoring the timing risk inherent in disclosed average purchase costs.

Key takeawaysStrategy's latest Bitcoin purchase and cost metrics

Strategy reported that it acquired 457 Bitcoin for $29.6 million in the week ended Sunday, paying an average of $64,898 per BTC. Based on the filing, these purchases were made at a price level that may be meaningfully different from prevailing market quotations by week's end, a factor investors often scrutinize when comparing announced purchase averages with current spot pricing.

The company's updated portfolio totals- 851,305 BTC -are backed by the SEC filing referenced in the report. Strategy also disclosed the broader acquisition figure for those holdings: it paid $64.23 billion for the Bitcoin positions, which works out to an average of $75,446 per Bitcoin across its total holdings. That average cost figure provides a benchmark for assessing how the company's realized economics may evolve as Bitcoin's price fluctuates.

For readers tracking live price dynamics, the article notes that Bitcoin traded down to $55,081 on Saturday-the lowest point since September 2024-before recovering above $61,000 on Monday. That context matters because average purchase prices reported in filings are historical and may diverge from the market value investors see after the fact.

Preferred share buybacks outpaced Bitcoin purchases

While Strategy kept adding to its Bitcoin holdings, its largest disclosed use of funds in the same period was not BTC itself. The company reported spending $211.8 million on repurchases of its STRC preferred shares. In dollar terms, that spending was more than seven times what Strategy allocated to Bitcoin purchases during the week.

Strategy's ability to do both-buy Bitcoin and simultaneously repurchase preferred stock-depends on access to capital and management of reserves. In this period, Strategy raised $176.7 million in net proceeds from sales of its common stock. From those proceeds, it allocated $29.6 million toward Bitcoin purchases and approximately $147 million toward STRC share buybacks, according to the figures cited in the SEC-referenced coverage.

The article also indicates that Strategy funded an additional $64.8 million of buybacks with cash. This mix of financing sources is important for investors because it shows the company may treat preferred share repurchases as a parallel capital allocation priority rather than a secondary activity funded only when Bitcoin buying is paused.

Board changes: expanding buyback limits and freeing reserves

Beyond the transactions already completed, Strategy's board also adjusted its internal spending framework. The board increased the limit for preferred stock buybacks from $3 billion to $4 billion, leaving $1.12 billion available for additional repurchases under the expanded authorization.

Separately, the company authorized management to move up to $1 billion out of the reserve it maintains for dividends and interest payments. The implication is straightforward: by altering the availability of cash set aside for routine shareholder returns, Strategy potentially increases the liquidity it can deploy for other corporate purposes-including, as the article notes, additional Bitcoin purchases.

Investors typically treat these governance decisions as a signal of management's confidence in its capital planning. Even when a company does not immediately shift cash from one bucket to another, expanding authorization limits and reserve flexibility can reduce future constraints on execution-particularly in a strategy centered on accumulating a volatile asset like Bitcoin.

Market timing and the gap between average costs and spot

Bitcoin's price action during the period covered highlights the timing challenge Strategy faces. The article states that Bitcoin fell to $55,081 on Saturday, its lowest level since September 2024, before rebounding above $61,000 on Monday. That movement means the average purchase price reported in the filing- $64,898 for the 457 BTC bought-may not reflect the lowest price observed shortly afterward in the same window.

The article further references an estimate from crypto investor Kyle Chassé, who suggested on Saturday that Strategy's Bitcoin holdings were worth roughly $47 billion, about $17 billion less than what the company paid for them. While such estimates are not the same as company-reported accounting measures, they underscore a key investor question: how quickly the market value of holdings can diverge from the disclosed cumulative purchase cost during drawdowns.

In practice, investors may watch not only the number of BTC added, but also how Strategy's reported average prices compare to contemporaneous spot levels. If purchases occur during periods of elevated prices and Bitcoin later dips, the gap widens; if buying happens during selloffs, it can narrow. The combination of disclosed averages, live price movement, and the company's willingness to use financing for both Bitcoin and share buybacks is likely to remain a central theme for traders evaluating Strategy's equity and capital strategy.

Looking ahead, the most important things to monitor are whether Strategy maintains its pace of BTC accumulation while continuing sizable preferred-share repurchases, and how the expanded buyback authorizations and reserve flexibility translate into future cash deployment. With Bitcoin still capable of sharp swings-evidenced by the reported weekend low and Monday rebound-subsequent filings will show whether Strategy's purchasing averages trend closer to prevailing spot or remain anchored to a different price regime.

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