MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Reliance Jio has geared up to offer brand new deals to its customers on the occasion of New Year. It has announced plans packed with unlimited 5G and 4G data. Let's find out about them here.

Reliance Jio brought exciting recharge offers for its customers. The telecom operator launched new recharge plans under the name 'Happy New Year 2.0' as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations. The new lineup includes plans with unlimited 4G and 5G data, year-long validity, and affordable data add-on packs. These plans target heavy mobile data users and customers wanting uninterrupted services with a single yearly recharge.

Jio introduced a new Rs 399 monthly plan, a Rs 3,999 annual plan, and a special pack offering unlimited data specifically at night. The new plans bundle free access to several digital services alongside data and calls.

The Rs 399 recharge stands out as a major attraction among the new Jio plans. The plan offers a 28-day validity. Customers get unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Jio designed this plan specifically for heavy mobile data users.

The recharge includes multiple digital subscriptions. The plan bundles a 12-month Canva Pro subscription, valued at around Rs 4,000. Other benefits include JioHotstar Mobile, Hollywood content, FanCode subscription via JioTV, and JioGames mobile subscription. Customers also receive 50GB cloud storage through JioAICloud. Additional digital services like JustDial Lite, hyperlocal coupons, and Digital Diary are part of this Jio plan.

Jio introduced the Rs 3,999 annual plan for customers who find monthly recharges inconvenient. The plan comes with a 365-day validity. Users can enjoy unlimited 4G and 5G data benefits alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day throughout the year.

The plan offers a 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription valued at Rs 1,590. Additional benefits include JioHotstar Mobile, Hollywood content, FanCode via JioTV, and 50GB storage on JioAICloud. This plan perfectly suits users wanting continuous connectivity with a single recharge for the entire year.

Jio launched two special 5G data add-on packs priced at Rs 15 and Rs 25 for sudden data requirements. The Rs 15 pack offers a one-day validity, while the Rs 25 pack provides data for two days. Users can utilize these packs for data-intensive tasks like watching videos or downloading large files when extra data is needed.

Jio brought another special offer for heavy night data users. The telecom company introduced an Unlimited Night Data add-on pack priced at Rs 50 with a 28-day validity. Users get unlimited 4G and 5G data every night from 12 AM to 5 AM. This data remains available over and above the regular daytime data limit. The pack helps users who watch movies, stream web series, play games, download large files, or take cloud backups at night. Students and night-shift employees can benefit significantly from this offer.

Jio Focuses on Data and Digital Services

Jio focused on delivering not just mobile connectivity but also digital services like entertainment, gaming, cloud storage, and design in a single recharge through the Happy New Year 2.0 plans. The company offers choices to meet different needs by providing monthly and annual plans alongside short-validity data packs. Customers must comply with Jio's applicable rules, eligibility criteria, and plan conditions to avail of the unlimited data and other extra benefits.