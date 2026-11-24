At least four children were killed and 32 injured after a truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Tuesday morning. The bus was returning from Mathura when the tragedy happened along the freeway close to Thathia.

At around 5:30 am, a truck struck the bus, which was transporting about fifty Kaushambi students and employees, from behind close to the 209-kilometer mark on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, according to local media sources.

According to reports from PTI and police, the incident claimed the lives of four children and injured several more. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told IANS that 22 children with minor injuries and two others with significant injuries were receiving treatment at Tirwa Medical College, despite PTI's claim of 32 casualties.

दि0 24.11.2026 को समय लगभग प्रातः 05:30 बजे आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर बस-ट्रक का एक्सीडेंट हो गया था तथा fs यूनिट ने मौके पर पहुंचकर एक्सीडेंट में घायलों को उपचार हेतु एम्बुलेंस द्वारा अस्पताल भेज दिया।

@fireserviceup @kannaujpolice Kannauj Fire & Emergency Services (@kannaujfire) November 24, 2026

Four youngsters were pronounced dead at Tirwa Medical College's trauma center, Kumar said IANS. According to him, 22 students with minor injuries were receiving treatment at Tirwa Medical College, while the school principal and another youngster had significant injuries and were being sent to Kanpur.